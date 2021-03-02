Viral TikTok baked feta pasta recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a viral recipe going around TikTok – a way to bake feta cheese and tomatoes into a creamy, roasty sauce all at once. YUM.

Well, apparently finding a block of pure feta cheese is not easy, so FOX4’s Karli Ritter had to get creative.

Watch the video embedded in this recipe to see a couple alternatives and the finished product.

Ingredients

2 pt. cherry or grape tomatoes

1 shallot, quartered

3 cloves garlic, smashed (optional)

1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt

Crushed red pepper flakes

1 (8-oz.) block feta

3 sprigs thyme

10 oz. pasta

Zest of 1 lemon (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large ovenproof skillet or medium baking dish, combine tomatoes, shallot, garlic, and most of the olive oil. Season with salt and red pepper flakes and toss to combine. Place feta into center of tomato mixture and drizzle top with remaining olive oil. Scatter thyme over tomatoes. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until tomatoes are bursting and feta is golden on top. Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water before draining. To skillet with tomatoes and feta, add cooked pasta, reserved pasta water, and lemon zest (if using) to skillet and stir until completely combined. Garnish with basil before serving.

