Weird recipe: Popcorn snap pea salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new, weird recipe with alleged Midwestern roots set the internet ablaze this past week: popcorn salad.

Food Network‘s Molly Yeh published the recipe – a mixture of popcorn, mayonnaise and vegetables – calling it an “iconic Midwestern dish.” Quirky? Yes. Delicious? We’ll see.

While her claims are dubious at best, FOX4’s Karli Ritter is trying it out on FOX4 News at 9 a.m.! Here’s what you need:

Ingredients

1/3 cup popcorn kernels

Vegetable oil

White Cheddar popcorn seasoning

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 cups sugar snap peas

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup chopped celery plus

Directions

Pop the popcorn and add the white cheddar seasoning (can be done without the seasoning) Whisk together wet ingredients and shallot slices. Add to the popcorn Add the other vegetables and toss to coat

