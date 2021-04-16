Weird recipe: Popcorn snap pea salad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new, weird recipe with alleged Midwestern roots set the internet ablaze this past week: popcorn salad.
Food Network‘s Molly Yeh published the recipe – a mixture of popcorn, mayonnaise and vegetables – calling it an “iconic Midwestern dish.” Quirky? Yes. Delicious? We’ll see.
While her claims are dubious at best, FOX4’s Karli Ritter is trying it out on FOX4 News at 9 a.m.! Here’s what you need:
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup popcorn kernels
- Vegetable oil
- White Cheddar popcorn seasoning
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 2 cups sugar snap peas
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 1 cup chopped celery plus
Directions
- Pop the popcorn and add the white cheddar seasoning (can be done without the seasoning)
- Whisk together wet ingredients and shallot slices. Add to the popcorn
- Add the other vegetables and toss to coat
