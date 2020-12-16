White chocolate peppermint bark recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a sweet treat that makes for a great addition to any cookie tray (or piled up in a holiday tin all to itself). Now you can make your own peppermint bark with the help of culinarian Lauren Lane.

“This White Chocolate Peppermint Bark is so easy to make it’s barely a recipe,” Lane wrote. “It’s a great edible Christmas gift, or just to enjoy around the holiday!”

Holiday gift packages filled with chocolate peppermint bark candy, courtesy of Lauren Lane

INGREDIENTS

2 (11 ounce) packages white chocolate chips (such as Ghirardelli®)

2 Tablespoons solid coconut oil

5 peppermint candy canes, broken into pieces

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

INSTRUCTIONS

Line an 11×17-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Melt white chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe glass bowl at 20-second intervals. Stir and repeat until chocolate is smooth. Stir in peppermint extract into the melted chocolate until well combined. Spread onto the prepared baking sheet. Smooth with a spatula. Top with broken candy canes or other candies or sprinkles. Refrigerate until set, 30 minutes to overnight. Break into pieces and store in an airtight container. Variation: Add a base layer of dark chocolate. Place in the freezer until hard. Then repeat with the white chocolate layer and toppings.

NOTES:

Optional topping: Chocolate covered pretzels

