Wings 4 Water changes its wing competition due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Each year, Wings 4 Water hosts an event where competitors prepare their tastiest wings and serve them in designated tents.

But, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are making some adjustments.

Wings 4 Water is preparing 400 boxes for guests to pick up on Sept, 10 and try at home. This is a great way to kick off the Chiefs home opener against the Houston Texans.

For every box purchased, a person will have clean water for at least a decade. You can reserve your box here.

There are 19 competitors this year and there will be several different flavors for you to try.

Dave Eckert, a food and beverage journalist, introduces just one of many flavors that will be debuted this year. Here’s a spicy yet sweet recipe using Steph & Steve’s Bees Honey Habanero.

Ingredients:

3 lbs wings

1 bottle red hot sauce

1 bottle green hot sauce

1 tablespoon of the Slabs Birds & Bones Seasoning

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients together. Then place wings in a ziploc bag and pour the mixture into bag. Let it marinade for 4 hours.

Preheat smoker/grill to 275,°

Then take the wings out of marinade and place on smoker / grill, cook to 165.°

Heavily drizzle with Steve’s Bee’s Habanero Honey. Enjoy!

Details about picking up your wing box:

Guests can pick up their wings via drive-thru between 4:00 and 7:30 on Sept. 10

Pickup will be at Bridge Space in downtown Lee’s Summit (210 SW Market, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063).

Each wing will be accompanied by a QR code.

Guests can vote for their favorite wing by scanning the QR code and following the prompts.

Every dollar cast as a vote will go to clean water efforts worldwide.

For viewers who want to help, but cannot pick up wings, they can buy boxes for people in need.

Boxes will be donated to local relief organizations.