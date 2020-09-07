Wings 4 Water changes its wing competition due to COVID-19

Recipes

by: FOX4 Newsroom,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Each year, Wings 4 Water hosts an event where competitors prepare their tastiest wings and serve them in designated tents.

But, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are making some adjustments.

Wings 4 Water is preparing 400 boxes for guests to pick up on Sept, 10 and try at home. This is a great way to kick off the Chiefs home opener against the Houston Texans.

For every box purchased, a person will have clean water for at least a decade. You can reserve your box here.

There are 19 competitors this year and there will be several different flavors for you to try.

Dave Eckert, a food and beverage journalist, introduces just one of many flavors that will be debuted this year. Here’s a spicy yet sweet recipe using Steph & Steve’s Bees Honey Habanero.

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs wings
  • 1 bottle red hot sauce
  • 1 bottle green hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of the Slabs Birds & Bones Seasoning

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients together. Then place wings in a ziploc bag and pour the mixture into bag. Let it marinade for 4 hours.

Preheat smoker/grill to 275,°

Then take the wings out of marinade and place on smoker / grill, cook to 165.°

Heavily drizzle with Steve’s Bee’s Habanero Honey. Enjoy!

Details about picking up your wing box:

  • Guests can pick up their wings via drive-thru between 4:00 and 7:30 on Sept. 10
  • Pickup will be at Bridge Space in downtown Lee’s Summit (210 SW Market, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063).
  • Each wing will be accompanied by a QR code.
  • Guests can vote for their favorite wing by scanning the QR code and following the prompts. 
  • Every dollar cast as a vote will go to clean water efforts worldwide.
  • For viewers who want to help, but cannot pick up wings, they can buy boxes for people in need. 
  • Boxes will be donated to local relief organizations.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News