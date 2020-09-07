Wings 4 Water changes its wing competition due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Each year, Wings 4 Water hosts an event where competitors prepare their tastiest wings and serve them in designated tents.
But, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are making some adjustments.
Wings 4 Water is preparing 400 boxes for guests to pick up on Sept, 10 and try at home. This is a great way to kick off the Chiefs home opener against the Houston Texans.
For every box purchased, a person will have clean water for at least a decade. You can reserve your box here.
There are 19 competitors this year and there will be several different flavors for you to try.
Dave Eckert, a food and beverage journalist, introduces just one of many flavors that will be debuted this year. Here’s a spicy yet sweet recipe using Steph & Steve’s Bees Honey Habanero.
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs wings
- 1 bottle red hot sauce
- 1 bottle green hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon of the Slabs Birds & Bones Seasoning
Instructions:
Mix all of the ingredients together. Then place wings in a ziploc bag and pour the mixture into bag. Let it marinade for 4 hours.
Preheat smoker/grill to 275,°
Then take the wings out of marinade and place on smoker / grill, cook to 165.°
Heavily drizzle with Steve’s Bee’s Habanero Honey. Enjoy!
Details about picking up your wing box:
- Guests can pick up their wings via drive-thru between 4:00 and 7:30 on Sept. 10
- Pickup will be at Bridge Space in downtown Lee’s Summit (210 SW Market, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063).
- Each wing will be accompanied by a QR code.
- Guests can vote for their favorite wing by scanning the QR code and following the prompts.
- Every dollar cast as a vote will go to clean water efforts worldwide.
- For viewers who want to help, but cannot pick up wings, they can buy boxes for people in need.
- Boxes will be donated to local relief organizations.