Offering food and friendship, this Remarkable Woman serves those in need with unconditional love

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March is Women’s History Month and FOX4 is celebrating Remarkable Women who are making a big difference here in the metro.

Over the next few weeks, FOX4’s Christel Bell will join the FOX4 Morning Show to spotlight these women, starting Tuesday with Dallas Bauer.

Bauer believes everybody has a right to food. The single mother and teacher goes above and beyond to make a difference where it’s needed the most, spending many nights pouring herself into people who are often looked down upon.

She wants to help people feel good and nourished, and those around her recognize that.

“She gets to know them where they are, and she doesn’t judge. She builds relationships, which is so critical,” Marg Lawlor said.

By day she’s a teacher for the Raytown School District, but by night you can find her on the streets serving the homeless and those with food insecurity.



FOX4 caught up with her one night in North Kansas City.

“We’re just a bunch of people that share things that we have, and so one of the things we can provide is a home-cooked meal. So, everybody cooks food at home, and brings it to us and then we’re able to serve it,” she explained.

The outreach is called a “gathering of friends.”

“When we come here, if I don’t know you, I’m going to know you before you leave and you’re going to want to come back,” she said.

For years she’s been beating the streets, delivering food and feeding souls.

“That’s who I’m here for, the people who need unconditional help and love,” Bauer said.

Whether it’s with food, blankets, flashlights or sleeping bags, she provides what people need. If she doesn’t have something right away, she finds a way to get it so that her friends are cared for.

“We want everybody off the streets, everybody housed, but our real goal is to offer friendships and to make sure people have good food to eat, and we plant the seeds and help people make the connection,” she said.

Lawlor volunteers and says working with Bauer taught her about compassion.



“They are so kicked on and spit on by society, and what I’ve learned more than anything else, probably my biggest lesson in coming out and working with these folks and sharing food is they’re just regular folks,” Lawlor said.

While she’s able to assist many, the people Bauer can’t reach weigh on her mind.

“All the time… the people that I think about all the time are the people that are not getting visited by people like us,” she said.



The countless lives she has already touched are grateful. At least three times a week, she’s in Lenexa, North Kansas City, and where else she’s needed, and she couldn’t do any of this without the support of her team.

Since the start of the pandemic, she changed how they serve to keep everyone safe, but she knew she couldn’t stop because the need was even greater.