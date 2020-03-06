Oncology nurse known for writing apology letter after cancer diagnosis is KC’s ‘Remarkable Women’ contest winner

WESTWOOD, Kan. -- Nurses learn a lot in school and a lot more on the job. But it's impossible to teach what Lindsay Norris learned from a surprise cancer diagnosis.

"I think at some point I almost just smile because I can't even believe that happened to me," Norris said. "It seems like such a shock that that was even my existence for a while."

Today Norris uses her perspective from both sides of the chemo port to do more than raise awareness; she is helping doctors, nurses and everyone else better understand life with cancer.

Norris was diagnosed at age 33. She had just given birth to her second child. She and her doctors mistook the first signs of stage three colorectal cancer as postpartum symptoms. After four months, her doctor suggested she see a colorectal surgeon.

"He was able to tell me that day that he found a mass," Norris remembered. "To be thrown into this world that I live in already — now as a patient instead of a nurse — was definitely eye-opening."

As an oncology nurse, Norris knew what treatments and procedures to expect. But until then, she didn't totally understand the constant emotional and psychological stress that comes with a cancer diagnosis.

"I didn't realize how all-encompassing this diagnosis is," Norris said. "Life stops for this."

As Norris started radiation and chemotherapy, she couldn't stop thinking about all her cancer patients. She described feeling "nurse guilt."

"I just kept wondering if I had done enough. Did I say the wrong thing? Did I upset them? Did I make them feel trivialized?" Norris said.

Guilt led Norris to post an apology letter on her blog titled, "Dear Every Cancer Patient I Ever Took Care Of, I'm Sorry. I Didn't Get It." It's raw, vulnerable, and heartfelt. It hones in on things even a person who works with cancer patients might not understand, like how friends change how they act around you, or the notion of "bravery" during treatment.

The letter struck a chord with patients. People wrote to Norris and even visited her at work to say thanks.

"Some people said that they had never been so heard, and that they were able to share it with their friends and family and now those family members understand what it feels like to go through this," Norris said.