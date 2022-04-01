KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 was thrilled to have all our winners from the 2022 Remarkable Women campaign in studio for a special presentation on Friday, April 1. You can watch the entire show in the video on this page.

Here are all of the winners and links to their stories:

Pastor Cassandra Wainright — ‘A life of service’: Kansas City pastor finds purpose in giving back

Edna Wagner — Leavenworth woman behind museum, tutor program dedicates life to history, kids

Teresa Hamilton — Kansas City nonprofit founder ‘giving the basics’ to those in need

Detective Elaine Moore — KCKPD detective exudes commitment to community service

We also recognized many more who are worthy of honorable mention in the story at this link.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.