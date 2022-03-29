Which First Aid Beauty products are the most popular at Sephora?

Anyone with sensitive skin knows just how difficult it is to find beauty products that aren’t irritating or too harsh. Fortunately, First Aid Beauty is a brand dedicated to providing sensitive skin-friendly products that are still effective enough to deliver real results.

First Aid Beauty’s skin care and beauty products are considered “clean” at Sephora because they don’t contain potentially harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde and mineral oil. The brand is cruelty-free as well, meaning none of its products or ingredients are tested on animals. In addition, all the formulas are designed to address common skin issues, so they offer both immediate relief and long-term results. From cleansers to moisturizers to face masks, First Aid Beauty has a product that can fit seamlessly into your beauty routine.

These popular, highly rated products from the brand are ones you can find at Sephora to give your skin a little pick-me-up.

Most popular First Aid Beauty products at Sephora

Most popular body care

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

This quick-absorbing, ultra-rich moisturizer provides instant hydration to dry, damaged skin. It works well for eczema, featuring colloidal oatmeal to soothe itching and shea butter to help strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier. While it’s perfect for the body, it can also be used on the face.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA

If you struggle with the dry, rough bumps of keratosis pilaris, this body scrub can help exfoliate and smooth your skin in just a couple of weeks. It features glycolic and lactic acids for chemical exfoliation and pumice buffing beads for manual exfoliation. The packaging is recyclable as well.

Most popular facial cleansers

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

This gentle cream cleanser helps keep the skin’s natural pH balanced, so it never feels too tight or dry. It contains aloe to calm and soothe stressed skin and glycerin to help hydrate and smooth. The formula also features a unique antioxidant blend to protect your skin against environmental stressors.

First Aid Beauty Deep Cleanser with Red Clay

Combination and oily skin will appreciate the deep cleansing that this gel cleanser provides. It contains red clay to draw out impurities and absorb excess oil and rosemary leaf oil to help kill bacteria. It’s an excellent option for acne-prone skin.

Most popular serums and moisturizers

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Wild Oat Hydrating Toner

This gentle, alcohol-free facial toner helps hydrate and balance your skin, preparing it for your favorite serums and moisturizers. It can soothe irritated skin with colloidal oatmeal and wild oats, so your redness is reduced over time. Your skin instantly feels smoother and softer.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum

With a water-based formula that contains hyaluronic acid, this lightweight serum gives the skin an intense dose of moisture upon your first application. It also features collagen and peptides to help strengthen and support the skin. You can use it day and night under your favorite moisturizer.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer

This lightweight daily moisturizer absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it with a velvety finish that’s perfect for applying makeup. It has ceramides to help strengthen the skin’s protective barrier and colloidal oatmeal to soothe dryness and irritation.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream with Peptides and Niacinamide

This rich moisturizer cream doesn’t just provide excellent hydration, it also helps firm the skin and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It contains collagen, peptides and niacinamide that instantly leave your skin feeling moisturized and help it look plumper and firmer within a few weeks.

First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Hydrate your delicate under-eye area with this lightweight, fast-absorbing eye cream. It helps soften fine lines and wrinkles and reduces puffiness. It can be used morning and night and can even be refrigerated for a cooling experience.

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer

Save time in the morning with this two-in-one moisturizer and foundation primer. It has light-reflecting micro-pearls that give the skin a luminous glow and contains coconut water to hydrate and nourish. While it layers beautifully under makeup, you can also wear it on its own on makeup-free days.

Most popular treatment products

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

If your skin is looking a little uneven and dull, these treatment pads can help exfoliate and brighten your complexion. They contain lactic and glycolic acids for exfoliation and work especially well on textured skin and dark spots. Best of all, they’re gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin.

First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma White Clay Acne Treatment Pads 2% Salicylic Acid

These daily facial pads help reduce breakouts with salicylic acid to deep clean the pores and kaolin clay to absorb dirt and oil. They can also help reduce the appearance of your pores. The formula is alcohol-free, so it won’t strip your skin.

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate

If you’ve been reluctant to try a retinol product for fear that it might be too harsh for your sensitive skin, this serum is for you. It contains pure retinol at a concentration that’s sensitive skin-safe, but it still helps stimulate collagen production and encourage cell turnover. This leaves you with smoother, healthier skin in as little as four weeks.

First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask

Stressed, irritated skin will love with this calming, soothing leave-on cream mask. It helps reduce redness, irritation, dehydration and tightness, so your skin looks and feels softer and smoother. You can see results with just one 15-minute treatment, but it’s safe for use two to three times per week.

