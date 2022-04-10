Which AKG headphone is best?

Headphones are a hot commodity these days, leading to a wide variety of AKG headphones. With AKG’s trusted brand name in audio and its wide range of excellent-sounding headphone products, most users won’t have trouble finding what they’re looking for in the company’s lineup.

Depending on what you are looking for, the AKG Pro Audio K240 Studio Headphones are a top pick for many users, offering a semi-open back design and crystal clear audio suitable for even the most experienced audiophiles.

What to know before you buy AKG headphones

Over-ear headphones vs. earbuds

One of the first questions many AKG headphone buyers will ask themselves is whether they should get over-ear headphones or earbuds. While most of the best AKG headphones come in the form of over-ear headphones, simply due to the size of the speaker allowed in a larger headphone cup, you can also find a handful of wired and wireless earbuds from AKG that still offer a decent audio quality — ideal for users who plan to work out with headphones in or just prefer the in-ear fit.

Wired vs. Bluetooth headphones

While most AKG’s headphones are wired, using a built-in or plugin ⅛-inch cable like most studio headphones, the company also makes wireless Bluetooth headphones that don’t require an auxiliary input to connect to an audio source.

Open-back vs. closed-back headphones

For studio headphones, buyers will be faced with a decision between open-back and closed-back headphones as well as those that fall into a semi-open back category. While open-back headphones offer an audio experience with less pressure on the ears, they also tend to let more sound from a person’s surroundings into the ear cup — making them most suitable for studios or other quiet, non-public spaces. Alternatively, closed-back headphones offer a better surrounding-muting experience, sometimes at the expense of unwanted echoing sounds, extra discomfort on the wearer, or simply a less-clear audio quality.

What to look for in quality AKG headphones

Strong audio with a wide frequency range

Most of all, we want our headphones to feature a crystal clear audio signal. While this feature can be represented in many ways, AKG’s studio headphones are often advertised with a frequency range, which refers to what frequency bands can be heard effectively within an entire audio signal. Good reference monitors or studio headphones usually offer a fairly flat, wide frequency range, allowing users to hear each frequency individually at roughly the same volume as the next.

Comfortable fit

One factor to consider when buying AKG headphones that isn’t audio-related is the overall fit of the headphones. Headphones with a comfortable ear cup, headband, and general fit are preferable and allow the user to wear the headphones for longer periods of time. While some users prefer open-back headphones for the utmost comfort, others will look for those with a lightweight headband, smaller ear cups or an overall comfortable closed-back fit.

Preferred input type

Another important thing to consider is the type of input you’ll need to use with your headphones. While many top-tier studio headphones include a built-in ⅛-inch cable for plugging into a regular headphone port, others may prefer wireless Bluetooth headphones which can connect to phones and other devices. In addition, many Bluetooth headphones will offer a bypass ⅛-inch cable, so users have the option to either go wired or wireless.

How much you can expect to spend on AKG headphones

AKG headphones run a wide range of prices, with the cheapest wired earbuds from AKG costing as low as $9, while better-sounding AKG studio headphones can cost as much as $350.

AKG headphones FAQ

Is AKG owned by Samsung?

A. While AKG audio was originally owned by Harman, Samsung purchased Harman and AKG in 2016, though the company still outfits its AKG headphones with the same high-fidelity audio drivers that gave the name brand such widespread approval, to begin with.

Do AKG headphones have a microphone?

A. While many of AKG’s higher-tier studio headphones do not include a microphone and are instead focused on providing super high-quality audio, some of the company’s Bluetooth headphone and earbud models do include a built-in microphone. No matter what, it’s a good idea to check before buying if the headphones you’re looking at have a microphone, especially if not having one is a deal-breaker.

What are the best AKG headphones to buy?

Top AKG headphones

AKG Pro Audio K240 Over-Ear Semi-Open Back Studio Reference Headphones

What you need to know: With a semi-open back design that gets the best of both worlds, these high-quality studio headphones from AKG are a great pick from a sound standpoint at an impressively low price point.

What you’ll love: The semi-open back design on these headphones offers audio with reduced ear cup noises and less pressure on the user’s ears. They also offer a wide frequency range of 15 hertz to 25,000 hertz, and the original AKG monitor audio quality, designed to let the user hear the whole frequency band evenly.

What you should consider: These headphones use a wired connection to connect to the audio source, and they don’t include any kind of built-in microphone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top AKG headphones for the money

AKG Pro Audio K92 Over-Ear Closed-Back Studio Reference Headphones

What you need to know: At a slightly more affordable price point than AKG’s classic K240s, these closed-back studio headphones still offer a fairly wide frequency response and increased audio isolation due to their closed-back ear cups.

What you’ll love: These AKG headphones offer one of the best audio qualities out there at such a low price, and users can even switch from the K92 model to the simplified K72 if they’re on a tight budget. With a frequency response of 16 hertz to 20,000 hertz, these headphones are great for mixing, mastering, or listening closely.

What you should consider: These headphones must be plugged into a headphone outlet to be used and do not have a mic. Some users also prefer the open-back or semi-open design to this closed-back fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AKG Y45BT Black Mini On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones With Bypass Cable

What you need to know: For those who prefer Bluetooth or wireless headphones, these headphones from AKG feature smaller ear cups without sacrificing audio quality and with the addition of a built-in microphone for phone calls and voice commands.

What you’ll love: These Bluetooth headphones feature controls mounted on the ear cups and a miniature ear cup design that many users find preferable to full, over-ear-fitting headphones. They also come with a built-in microphone with crystal-clear audio and a convenient swivel design for easy storing and taking. It also has a frequency range of 17 hertz to 20,000 hertz.

What you should consider: These headphones are more expensive than most other Bluetooth headphone models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

