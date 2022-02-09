Which Chanel cologne is best?

Chanel has been perfecting the craft of luxury for more than a century. Although Chanel No. 5 may be the world’s most iconic fragrance, the brand has numerous scents that rival the original No. 5 in terms of scent profile. Whether you are looking to change your daily cologne or find a unique option for special occasions, there is a Chanel cologne for every type of wearer. If you’re looking for a simple, reliable solution, check out Chanel Allure Homme Eau de Toilette.

What to know before you buy a Chanel cologne

Fragrance family

While each Chanel cologne is unique, every fragrance is part of a broader fragrance family. If you have multiple colognes that you want to wear, or other strongly scented products, try to stay in the same or a similar fragrance family to avoid creating a clashing profile.

Size

Choosing the right bottle size is a critical aspect of choosing the right fragrance. Unfortunately all fragrances will eventually expire. Choosing the appropriate bottle size can save you money. If you frequently travel and want to take your cologne with you, or don’t use it often, consider purchasing a smaller bottle. If you are looking for something to wear every day, you can get the most bang for your buck by purchasing the largest size.

What to look for in a quality Chanel cologne

Ancillary products

Chanel’s most popular scents will have several products with the same scent, allowing you to create an all-encompassing routine. Keep a lookout for scents that have matching creams, soaps, lotions and candles so you can immerse yourself in your favorite scent.

Longevity

The best Chanel scents will only require one application throughout the day because of the high-quality ingredients they contain. If you have the opportunity, test the cologne you want to buy and continue to smell it throughout the day. Make a note of how long it lasts and how the scent evolves to ensure you’re getting the most value for your dollar.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chanel cologne

Chanel cologne has a fairly consistent price range. Smaller bottles cost around $80 and full-sized bottles cost between $100-$130, depending on the concentration of perfume oils (eau de toilette vs. eau de parfum vs. parfum).

Chanel cologne FAQ

Can I mix my Chanel cologne with other brands?

A. While it is easier to layer scents from the same brand to begin with, there is nothing wrong with layering multiple fragrances from different brands. Just make sure to check the fragrance family and the longevity of each scent you want to layer. This way, you won’t clash or have one wear off before the other.

Are Chanel fragrances unisex?

A. Although Chanel fragrances are almost always marketed to either men or women, the fragrances themselves are suitable for anyone, regardless of their gender identity. When purchasing, bear in mind that Chanel perfumes tend to be sweet, fruity and light while colognes are usually woody, musky and intense.

What are the best Chanel colognes to buy?

Top Chanel cologne

Chanel Allure Homme Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a long-lasting but not overpowering cologne to wear all day and night, look no further than Chanel Allure Homme.

What you’ll love: Although Allure Homme is subtle, it has quite a complex profile. While it starts off with crisp notes of mandarin and spiced coriander, the heart notes of cedar break through and a sense of calm to the swirling top notes. Finally, the cedar gives way to base notes of sweet tonka and cistus labdanum, both of which are enhanced with a sprinkling of black pepper from Madagascar. To top it all off, you can get the Allure Homme scent as a deodorant stick, which allows you to stay fresh all day without having to carry a fragile bottle.

What you should consider: Although this cologne is usually sought after because of its subtlety, some wearers still wish the fragrance was stronger.

Top Chanel cologne for money

Chanel Bleu De Chanel Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Bleu De Chanel is one of Chanel’s most popular fragrances because of its unique combination of citrus and wood that creates a memorable profile.

What you’ll love: Although Bleu De Chanel is part of the earthy and woody fragrance family, the complex notes of citrus, sandalwood cedar and labdanum create a far more sophisticated scent than a first glance would suggest. The citrus and wood notes work together to create a fresh, crisp and strikingly alluring fragrance that lasts from day until night. Plus, like all great Chanel fragrances, the Bleu De Chanel bottle can serve as a display piece all on its own.

What you should consider: Although the eau de toilette is cheaper than the eau de parfum, some wearers find it lacks the intensity Chanel cologne is known for.

Worth checking out

Chanel Chance Eau Fraiche

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a light scent to spritz in a pinch, or you’re on a budget, Chance from Chanel is a great option.

What you’ll love: As eau fraiche, this scent only contains 1-3% perfume oils, which makes it incredibly light and a perfect midday scent. Plus, because of its light profile, you can apply Chance directly before meeting someone without overpowering their senses. To top it all off, this scent comes in a stunning green tint that’s evocative of sea glass and the summer breeze.

What you should consider: As eau fraiche, this scent has the weakest smell and it lasts the shortest amount of time after application.

