Which cheap electric skateboards are best?

Whether you’re looking for a cool new way to commute to work or something to get a dose of adrenaline, an electric skateboard can be a great way to do both. With the capacity to go up hills and travel at speeds multiple times the rate at which you walk, an electric skateboard also can help you save time. However, finding the right electric skateboard at the right price can be a challenge.

Best cheap electric skateboards

Best for beginners

OppsDecor Electric Skateboard

What you need to know: Powered by a 350-watt motor, this electric skateboard has a top speed of 12 mph and can travel up to 10 miles on a single charge.

What you’ll love: It boasts a sturdy construction that includes seven layers of solid maple. It only takes two hours to reach a full charge and is light enough to be ridden as a normal longboard, which increases its versatility.

What you should consider: Although it’s sturdy, it has a weight capacity of only 175 pounds, which limits the extent to which adults can use it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Swagtron NG-3 Swagskate

What you need to know: This board is short and wide, making it great for city cruising and sharp turns.

What you’ll love: With the capability to reach speeds of 10 mph and an innovative, easy-to-ride design, this skateboard is great for practical transport. If you’re looking for something oriented toward fun, kids are sure to love the designs on the top. Plus, it’s nice and light, so anyone can easily pick it up or store it in their backpack while it’s not in use.

What you should consider: This is a kick-assist electric skateboard, which means that it doesn’t travel on electric only mode.

Where to buy: Sold by ​​Amazon

Best for maneuverability

RazorX Electric Skateboard

What you need to know: This board is lightweight and supportive, which makes it ideal for cruising and switching between electric and non-electric mode.

What you’ll love: It relies on bamboo for its construction, which gives it a comfortable sense of rebound. It’s also capable of supporting up to 220 pounds. It weighs just under 11 pounds and can travel up to 10 mph for 40 minutes of uninterrupted riding.

What you should consider: Its small size can make it difficult to ride for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Phoenix Ryders Electric Skateboard

What you need to know: It has a small deck that makes it highly maneuverable and easy to ride in the city, where sharp turns are often necessary.

What you’ll love: Weighing in at less than 8 pounds, it can easily be used as a traditional skateboard if the battery runs out or you want some extra exercise. However, you likely won’t need to do that, since it reaches a full charge in less than an hour and a half.

What you should consider: With a high weight capacity and a narrow shape, this skateboard is designed for experienced riders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best for speed

UrbanPro Electric Skateboard

What you need to know: This is one of the most affordable high-end electric skateboards, and it’s got the premium features to prove it.

What you’ll love: Powered by a 400-watt motor, it’s capable of traveling 20 mph for more than 10 miles per charge. This board is large and stable, making it ideal for commuting in a city with bumpy roads. It’s more than capable of supporting most adults, with a weight capacity of 265 pounds and a sturdy 11-layer maple construction.

What you should consider: It’s pricey compared to the other models on this list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

JKing Electric Skateboard

What you need to know: Although it’s on the more expensive side of the affordable category, if you’re interested in speed and adrenaline, this is the electric skateboard for you.

What you’ll love: This board is fully electric and includes a hand controller that powers a 450-watt battery. With a top speed of 18.6 mph and three speed settings, you can travel a long distance at a high rate of speed.

What you should consider: It’s made from plastic, which may be too flexible for some riders, especially beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best for versatility

Kyng Electric Skateboard

What you need to know: This board punches well above its weight class when it comes to premium features and bang for the buck.

What you’ll love: With a 350-watt motor that provides enough power to reach speeds of 15 mph with a range of 10 miles, this skateboard strikes the perfect balance between speed and range. It’s fully electric, which means that you don’t push. It also has a convenient cut-out handle that makes it easy to transport.

What you should consider: It has a low maximum weight capacity of 175 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.