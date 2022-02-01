Which magnesium lotion is best?

Magnesium is an essential mineral the human body requires to function properly. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that magnesium plays a role in more than 300 enzyme systems that handle biochemical reactions in our bodies. A healthy diet will ensure that most people get enough magnesium, but certain demographics such as adolescents and the elderly are susceptible to magnesium deficiency.

Magnesium supplements are a viable option for people who cannot get enough from their diet, though you should always speak with a doctor before adding supplements to your diet. The Mo’ Maggie Magnesium Lotion is one of the best magnesium lotions available since it contains 250 milligrams of magnesium per tablespoon, and the included shea butter doesn’t clog pores, leading to a quicker absorption time/rate.

What to know before you buy a magnesium lotion

Why is magnesium important?

Magnesium assists with literally hundreds of body functions, and it is present in both our bones and soft tissue.

Maintains healthy blood sugar levels and blood pressure

Protein synthesis

Muscle/nerve function

Bone structure

Maintaining a normal heart rhythm

What food and drinks naturally contain magnesium?

Certain demographics are susceptible to magnesium deficiency, making it essential to maintain a healthy diet. Luckily, magnesium is in various foods that most people can safely consume. You can get magnesium from legumes, nuts and seeds, leafy green vegetables, such as spinach and kale, milk products and fortified breakfast cereals.

The amount of magnesium in your daily diet is also important. The USDA has provided a calculator you can use to see your required daily vitamin and mineral intake based on your age, gender and activity level.

The additional benefits of using a lotion

While the NIH recommends getting magnesium from natural food and drinks, supplements can also help. A magnesium lotion is used topically. It provides pain relief to aching joints and sore muscles while allowing your body to absorb the magnesium in the lotion. In fact, the NIH has stated that muscle cramps can be one of the symptoms of magnesium deficiency.

Many people who use magnesium lotion report feeling less achy, less depressed and getting better sleep.

What to look for in a quality magnesium lotion

Texture

Magnesium lotions contain other ingredients that impact the texture of the lotion. There are usually butters and oils that can cause the lotion to be thicker or more runny. When applying the lotion, the pores must remain open so that the magnesium is better and more quickly absorbed.

When it comes to texture, you want something between runny and thick. It should feel soothing on the skin and spread evenly. A good magnesium lotion will not be visible or need to be washed off after use.

The amount of magnesium

The NIH has also provided a chart with recommended daily magnesium levels per demographic. Adult females and males need between 310 to 420 milligrams per day. Most of the magnesium lotions on the market contain 200 to 400 milligrams per tablespoon.

You will want to find a magnesium lotion with a higher dose of magnesium since not all of it will be absorbed in your skin. Ideally, you should get most of your magnesium from your diet and use the lotion as a supplemental source that also helps alleviate muscle aches, poor sleep and headaches.

Absorption rate

It can be difficult to determine just how much magnesium is being absorbed when using a lotion. However, there are some telling signs that the lotion you are using is doing its job.

No lotion is present on the skin after 20 to 60 minutes of applying it.

after 20 to 60 minutes of applying it. You sleep well after applying the lotion at night.

after applying the lotion at night. You have more energy and generally feel better.

and generally feel better. Headaches are lessened or eliminated after using the lotion for two to four weeks

You will have to listen to your body and assess whether or not the magnesium lotion is working. If you don’t think it is working, it is perfectly OK to switch to another brand.

How much you can expect to spend on a magnesium lotion

Magnesium lotion generally costs $10-$40 for a 5 to 10 milligrams bottle.

Magnesium lotion FAQ

What groups are at risk for magnesium deficiency?

A. People who are prone to eating a less healthy diet or have dietary restrictions are at a higher risk of magnesium deficiency. Some of these groups include adolescents, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with gastrointestinal illnesses or Type 2 diabetes.

What are the symptoms of magnesium deficiency?

A. According to the NIH, some of the most common symptoms of magnesium deficiency are nausea, loss of appetite, muscle cramps and fatigue. Severe symptoms can include numbness, seizures and heart arrhythmia.

What are the best magnesium lotions to buy?

Top magnesium lotion

Mo’ Maggie Magnesium Lotion

What you need to know: This is a certified organic magnesium lotion that is potent and quick to absorb into the skin.

What you’ll love: It contains 250 milligrams of magnesium per tablespoon. Great for muscle relief, better sleep and magnesium intake. It will absorb in the skin after just 20 minutes.

What you should consider: It has a slightly greasy texture, and some people report a stinging pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magnesium lotion for money

Life-flo, Magnesium Lotion, Vanilla, 8 fl oz (237 ml)

What you need to know: An affordable magnesium lotion that packs a punch with 330 milligrams of magnesium per tablespoon.

What you’ll love: You get 8 ounces for less than $15. It absorbs into the skin quickly, and you won’t need to wash any excess lotion off. It is a great sleep aid and contains a lot of magnesium.

What you should consider: Some people will be turned off by the vanilla scent, and it is a little runny.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Elepure Natural Magnesium Lotion

What you need to know: This is a 100% natural magnesium lotion with no odor or sting that contains over 300 milligrams of magnesium per tablespoon.

What you’ll love: It is made with natural ingredients. The oils used in this cream do not clog pores and expedite the absorption rate. Great for ending muscle pain and migraine headaches.

What you should consider: The lotion can be very hard to get out of the bottle, especially when the bottle is less than half full.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

