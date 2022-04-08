Which Nike tennis dress is best?

You don’t need much to play tennis apart from a ball and racket. However, competitors need to follow club and tournament rules. That means adhering to a dress code, which for women usually involves wearing a tennis dress.

A tennis dress is standard attire for most women’s competitions. Nike offers a handful of high-quality tennis dresses, like the Nike Women’s Dri-Fit Court Tennis Dress, which players love for its tailored fit, breathability and Nike’s Dri-Fit sweat-wicking technology.

What to know before you buy a Nike tennis dress?

Size

Tennis dresses are designed to fit close to the skin and often have a tailored, slim fit. Slim-fit tennis dresses let players move freely, so their performance isn’t negatively affected, as it might be if they were wearing loose-fitting attire.

A tennis dress should fit snug, but you should also find it comfortable to play in. Most players prefer smaller sizes, as they don’t restrict their mobility, but you can opt for a larger size if you find it more comfortable.

Sleeves

Most tennis dresses are short-sleeved because tennis is usually played in warm-weather conditions or indoors, but there are also long-sleeve styles for playing outdoors on chilly days. Some players also appreciate the compression that long sleeves provide, as they feel it tightens their swinging mechanics.

However, long-sleeve dresses naturally cause more sweating, making players uncomfortable and possibly affecting their on-court performance. In any case, you want something breathable and appropriate for the weather.

Breathability

Tennis dresses are usually made with highly breathable polyester fabrics and stretchy materials such as spandex. A breathable tennis dress is often 70%-90% polyester, but it can also incorporate fabrics like cotton and elastane materials.

It’s crucial to wear a breathable tennis dress, especially if you’re playing on a hot summer day. Warm-weather conditions can cause players to overheat and sweat profusely, so it’s vital to wear clothing that’s well-ventilated so you can stay cool for extended periods.

What to look for in a quality Nike tennis dress

Dri-Fit

Dri-Fit is a polyester material that’s designed to wick away moisture. Most Nike tennis dresses are manufactured using Dri-Fit technology, which can help players stay cool when they’re on the court. Many athletes prefer Dri-Fit clothing since they aren’t weighed down by excessive sweat-absorption, making them both lightweight and breathable.

Racerback

Racerback is a design where the straps create a T-shape in the back of the clothing. It’s also a popular style for the backs of tennis dresses, as they tend to be more comfortable and flexible than standard-strap dresses. It’s a matter of preference, but racerback tennis dresses are the more commonly worn style.

Colors and style

It’s crucial to feel comfortable and well-ventilated while wearing a tennis dress, but you should also consider the color and style. As a tennis player, you want to establish your presence every time you step onto the court. One of the best ways to boost your confidence is to wear an outfit that matches your personality and unique style.

Tennis dresses come in various colors, patterns and designs, so there’s something for every type of player.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike tennis dress

Nike is known for its high-quality athletic attire, so their tennis dresses are more expensive than those offered by other brands. In general, however, you can expect to spend anywhere from $50-$200 on a Nike tennis dress.

Nike tennis dress FAQ

Why are Nike tennis dresses so expensive?

A. Nike tennis dresses are manufactured using high-quality materials and often incorporate Dri-Fit technology into their design.

Why are tennis dresses required for women in competitions?

A. A tennis dress is considered traditional attire for women. It’s unique to tennis, and it’s embraced for its style and comfort above all else.

What’s the best Nike tennis dress to buy?

Top Nike tennis dress

Nike Women’s Dri-Fit Court Tennis Dress

What you need to know: This tennis dress is on the pricey side, but it’s justified since it’s made with high-quality fabrics, making it ideal for serious players.

What you’ll love: It’s a slim-fit dress, but the material is stretchy enough to give players the flexibility they need on the court. It has mesh inserts for superior breathability and ventilation, and Nike’s Dri-Fit technology helps wick away sweat.

What you should consider: It’s only available in white with teal accents.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike tennis dress for the money

Nike Women’s Court Dri-Fit Advantage Printed Tennis Dress

What you need to know: This dress has a sleek, slim fit that gives players the flexibility and comfort to perform at a high level.

What you’ll love: It’s a comfortable tennis dress with a crew-neck collar that’s made with ultra-soft and stretchy fabric and features a cut-out section in the back for extra breathability. The origami-inspired pattern looks sensational, and it’s available in a stunning obsidian blue, peach cream or white color.

What you should consider: It’s cheaper than other top Nike dresses, but still pricey for a tennis dress.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

NikeCourt Women’s Dri-Fit ADV Slam Tennis Dress

What you need to know: It’s a high-quality tennis dress that’s breathable and well-designed to keep players cool without limiting their mobility.

What you’ll love: This dress has a racerback design and a tailored slim fit and is manufactured using advanced heat mapping data to pinpoint areas needing the most ventilation. The fabric is stretchy, allowing for superior flexibility, and doesn’t cling to the skin.

What you should consider: It’s only available in white and due to its slim, tailored fit, some customers complain that it’s too see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

