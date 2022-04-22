Which Outland Firebowl is best?

There’s nothing better than huddling around an open fire while enjoying some quality time with friends. Though you could use wood or natural gas for your fire pit, an Outland Firebowl, which runs on propane, is a safe and easy way to start and maintain a fire. It creates less smoke, and its design safely contains the flames no matter where you set it up.

If you’re looking for one for your next camping trip, the lightweight, compact Outland Living Premium 870 Firebowl is ideal.

What to know before you buy an Outland Firebowl

Consider the size and ground clearance

Outland has three models measuring 19 inches in diameter and two models larger than 21 inches. Choose a size based on how many people you expect to gather around it. If it’s too small, the heat won’t reach everyone. Also, consider clearance above and underneath the fire pit and where you’ll use it. You should have at least 36 inches on all sides and 80 inches of clearance above.

You (probably) don’t need a burning permit

Depending on where you live, you might need to get an open burning permit from your local fire department. It is best to check, but in some places, you don’t need a permit if you use a certified fire pit, such as the Outland Firebowl. The permits only cost a few dollars and can save you a lot of hassle.

All Outland Firebowls use propane

Outland Firebowls are different from conventional fire pits, as all models use propane gas for fuel. This is a safer option because you control the height of the flame and can quickly switch it off if there is a problem. Another benefit of propane is that it creates far less smoke than wood-burning fire pits.

What to look for in a quality Outland Firebowl

Powder-coated frame

You can expect some discoloration and wear with any fire pit, but you don’t want it to rust. A good-quality Outland Firebowl has a powder-coated frame to protect it from liquids or moisture so it doesn’t rust. However, if water manages to seep in, especially in the joints and seams, it can crack and lift the rest of the coating, which will peel off over time.

Compatible with a Cover + Carry kit

To enjoy your Outland Firebowl for as long as possible, take steps to protect it from the elements. Of course, you could store it in the garage or shed, but dust will undoubtedly gather. A good-quality Firebowl is compatible with the Cover + Carry kit to prevent that. The steel lid clips over the fire pit to seal it off, and the kit comes with sturdy nylon straps to safely carry it around.

High-quality fittings and fixtures

Whenever you are around propane and open flames, even the most minor gas leak can quickly create a dangerous scenario. For that reason, Outland Firebowls use chrome valve knobs with a high-quality pre-attached hose and propane tank stabilizer ring. For added safety, all Firebowls have stainless steel burners and fasteners.

How much you can expect to spend on an Outland Firebowl

The size determines the average price of an Outland Firebowl. The smallest, the Standard Firebowl, retails for $130-$140, while the Premium Firebowl sells for $170-$180. The largest model costs $210-$220.

Outland Firebowl FAQ

Can you put an Outland Firebowl on a table?

A. Yes, but you must ensure enough clearance on all sides and above.

How many hours does the fire last?

A. That depends on the size of the propane tank and the fire pit. But a full average-sized 20-pound tank should give you around seven hours of burning time.

What’s the best Outland Firebowl to buy?

Top Outland Firebowl

Outland Living Premium 870 Firebowl

What you need to know: Measuring 19 inches in diameter, the Premium Firebowl has a few extra accessories the Standard Firebowl doesn’t include.

What you’ll love: There is no need to carry matches with you, as the Premium Firebowl has an auto-ignition feature for quick lighting. It also comes with the Cover + Carry kit, pre-attached 10-foot gas hose and a 4.4-pound bag of natural lava rock for an enhanced flickering effect.

What you should consider: A natural-gas conversion kit is sold separately if you don’t want to use propane.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Outland Firebowl for the money

Outland Living Standard 823 Firebowl

What you need to know: The most affordable Firebowl has a diameter of 19 inches with a total propane output of 58,000 British thermal units per hour.

What you’ll love: The Standard model comes with a pre-attached 10-foot hose compatible with a 20-pound propane tank and a 4.4-pound bag of natural lava rock. It has a chrome adjustable flame height regulator, and the frame is powder-coated for protection against the elements.

What you should consider: If you don’t want to use propane as fuel, you must buy the natural gas conversion kit separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Outland Living Mega 883 Firebowl

What you need to know: The largest of the Firebowls is perfect for gatherings of friends and family as it measures 24 inches in diameter.

What you’ll love: Even though it is bigger than the other models, with the fully adjustable flame regulator it still burns through propane at the same rate of 58,000 Btu per hour. It also comes with a pre-attached 10-foot hose, but the bag of natural lava rock weighs 6.6 pounds.

What you should consider: It might be the most expensive Firebowl, but you must still buy the Cover + Carry kit if you want to protect it from ultraviolet rays and moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.