Which bathrobe is best?

Bathrobes serve several functions. They can be used straight out of the shower to dry off, but more often they are worn to stay warm on cold days. They come in a variety of materials with varying lengths and extra features.

The best bathrobe is the Arus Soft Fleece Hooded Turkish Robe. It’s on the pricey side, but you can’t beat its extra-soft feel. It also has a hood and is available in a large selection of colors and in multiple sizes.

What to know before you buy a bathrobe

Size

When purchasing a new bathrobe, it’s critical that you use that brand’s sizing chart. Each brand uses the same terminology for sizing (such as “small”, “extra-large,” and so forth), but they use their own measurements to match these terms. Most sizing charts use inches or centimeters. Some use comparable sizes. If there is no sizing chart, try to find the exact measurements of the robe. Otherwise, you need to go by comparable sizing.

The sizing to check is sleeve length and width, as well as bottom circumference.

Length

The other factor of fit is length. Robes are usually designed to end in one of three places: above the knee, mid-thigh and ankle. Some robes have variable length options such as “extra-long,” but most just have one length. Many consumers struggle to find a robe that fits their arms, shoulders and chest that also ends at the location they prefer.

A robe’s length is measured starting at the neck. Have a friend measure from the base of your neck down to your preferred ending location so you know what measurement to look for.

What to look for in a quality bathrobe

Material

Bathrobes are made from a large variety of materials but the most common are a range of cotton, terry cloth, synthetics and satin or silk.

Cotton: Most bathrobes are made from cotton or, at the very least, mixed with cotton. Cotton velour and cotton waffle are popular midrange options that focus on softness over absorbency. Imports like Egyptian and Turkish cotton are common luxury options.

Most bathrobes are made from cotton or, at the very least, mixed with cotton. Cotton velour and cotton waffle are popular midrange options that focus on softness over absorbency. Imports like Egyptian and Turkish cotton are common luxury options. Terry cloth: Terry cloth is also made of cotton, but the design focuses on absorbance rather than softness. In fact, it loses softness as time goes on. Bath towels are frequently made of terry cloth.

Terry cloth is also made of cotton, but the design focuses on absorbance rather than softness. In fact, it loses softness as time goes on. Bath towels are frequently made of terry cloth. Synthetics: Most synthetics, like fleece and polyester, come in the form of microfiber or are mixed with cotton. They balance softness and absorbency and are common in low-to-midrange robes.

Most synthetics, like fleece and polyester, come in the form of microfiber or are mixed with cotton. They balance softness and absorbency and are common in low-to-midrange robes. Satin/silk: This category is furthest from the above three. It offers no absorbance and can even be damaged by water in some cases. It can’t be beaten if you’re looking for the thinnest, lightest robe for lounging in warm-to-high temperatures.

Pockets

Some bathrobes have a pocket or two on the front. They can be sized anywhere from small to extra-large. Pockets are more common in robes designed for lounging than robes designed for drying off.

How much you can expect to spend on a bathrobe

Most bathrobes are available for roughly $20. If you want a top-quality robe you’ll likely need to spend at least $30. Bathrobes made of the finest materials usually start around $50.

Bathrobe FAQ

Which cotton type is the best for bathrobes?

A. The most luxurious kinds of cotton are Turkish and Egyptian. Turkish cotton is all about comfort. It’s lightweight and becomes fluffier as you use and wash it. Egyptian cotton is slightly heavier but much more absorbent. It’s still plenty comfortable, just like Turkish cotton is still absorbent, so you don’t have to worry about sacrificing comfort or absorbency when choosing between them. However, depending on what you want in a robe, these may not be the best for you.

What’s the best way to secure a bathrobe?

A. Bathrobes are traditionally secured using a strip of material, called either a belt or tie, made of the same material as the robe. The best ties are those that are stitched onto the robe. Non-stitched ties can easily become uneven, making tying difficult, or be pulled out and lost altogether. Alternate securing methods, such as buttons or even zippers, are available but far less common.

What’s the best bathrobe to buy?

Top bathrobe

Arus Soft Fleece Hooded Turkish Robe

What you need to know: This luxurious option is soft, warm and can stretch down to your feet.

What you’ll love: It’s made of lightweight Turkish cotton. It’s available in 14 colors including some two-tone designs. It’s available in standard and extra tall sizes. The sleeves can be easily rolled up. It’s machine washed, though it requires specific cycles.

What you should consider: It isn’t absorbent enough to use for drying off post-shower. Some consumers felt it isn’t as durable as it should be, and that the hood was too heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top bathrobe for the money

Seven Apparel Spa Collection, Herringbone Textured Bathrobe

What you need to know: This budget option is still plenty soft and comfy.

What you’ll love: It’s made from microfiber yarn for softness. The herringbone texture increases its softness and looks elegant. It’s available in 11 colors. It’s machine washable but uses specific cycles. It secures tightly with a belt and has one large pocket.

What you should consider: It’s only available in one-size-fits-all, which in reality only fits a narrow range of body sizes. Even when properly fitted, it ends above the knee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Just Love Velour Chevron Texture Robe

What you need to know: This robe is worth a look if you aren’t a fan of the longer options.

What you’ll love: It is made from ultra-soft velour, which makes it super-comfortable to wear. It’s available in sizes up to 3X, but all sizes end above the knee. It has a shawl collar to prevent neck irritation. It comes in a wide variety of colors and the chevron pattern adds some texture.

What you should consider: If you prefer a looser fit, buyers recommend sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

