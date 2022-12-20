Even though the big seasonal sales days are over, it’s not too late to find popular items and name-brand favorites.

Didn’t get everything you wanted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The good news is that there are still awesome products to be found. With great prices on premium coffee makers, soft blankets, essential kitchen items and more, it’s the perfect time to find gifts for everyone who’s still on your holiday shopping list.

To help you save time browsing for quality items, we’ve put together a roundup that’s packed with gift-worthy items like a drill set for the DIYer in your life, a duffel for your favorite hiker and a gaming headset for the avid gamer. Check out our complete list below to save on gifts that are sure to impress.

Best gifts to shop this year

DeWalt Atomic Drill Combo Set

Anyone who likes to do projects around the house will appreciate this Dewalt set that includes an impact and drill driver. Two batteries, a charger and storage bag make it a solid deal.

Sold by Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Fremont Double Vanity

This vanity is a great choice for the couple who share a bathroom thanks to the dual-sink design. It features an attractive, contemporary style that looks great with any bathroom decor, from classic to modern.

Sold by Home Depot

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set

This premium knife block set is too good to miss. It includes eight well-made pieces and a handsome knife block crafted in solid beechwood.

Sold by Amazon

Martha Stewart Collection 7-Piece Bar Tool Set

Bar tools are essential for the person on your list who entertains frequently or has a home bar. This set includes seven must-have pieces that are crafted in gleaming stainless steel.

Sold by Amazon

Saeco Xelsis Automatic Espresso Machine

Want to impress the serious coffee connoisseur on your holiday list? Saeco Xelsis’s espresso machine offers features that rival a coffeehouse model, including a built-in grinder and milk frother. Its touch display has preset functions for preparing delicious brews with the push of a button.

Sold by Amazon

Costa Del Mar 580G Polarized Sunglasses

Stylish shades are always a welcome gift. This pair offers protective polarized lenses that reduce glare in bright, sunny conditions. The frames feature a timeless design and are lightweight for superior comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Stoic Snowshoes

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to explore in the winter, check out these quality snowshoes. A lightweight build, excellent traction and a user-friendly binding system are features that make them well-worth the current low sale price.

Sold by Amazon

Serta Comfort Boost Mattress Topper

Serta’s Comfort Boost mattress topper can improve the comfort of an existing mattress by adding a layer of supportive memory foam. It also boasts a contoured structure that promotes airflow during sleep.

Sold by Kohl’s

Cuddl Duds Sherpa Throw

Who wouldn’t appreciate a new blanket under the tree on Christmas morning? With a sherpa material that’s soft, thick and cozy, this Cuddl Duds throw is made for curling up on the sofa on wintry days.

Sold by Kohl’s

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Wet/Dry Vac

Holiday cleanup is a snap with the Bissell CrossWave that mops and vacuums all at once. Simple controls make it easy to maneuver and clean hard flooring and area rugs, so it eliminates the need to power up multiple cleaning machines to get the job done.

Sold by Kohl’s

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor

Gamers love it when the action of their favorite games seems to come to life, which is where this 27-inch monitor comes in. The curved design and impressive 240Hz refresh rate make graphics pop and create a truly immersive gaming experience.

Sold by Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset

This headset offers notable sound, comfortable rotating ear cups and reliable noise cancellation, which makes it the perfect gift for any gamer. It’s compatible with most popular gaming systems, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and PS4.

Sold by Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush

From drying hair to adding volume to creating beautiful styles, this Revlon hair styling tool does it all. What’s more, it features two heat settings, a cool function and ionic technology that protect hair from damage while it dries and styles.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Frying Oven

When it comes to making meals and snacks, this versatile small appliance has you covered. That’s because it’s a toaster, convection oven and air fryer in one that cooks fast and evenly for delicious results.

Sold by Kohl’s

Bushnell PowerView 2 Binoculars

These durable binoculars are ideal for bird watching and other outdoor activities, thanks to their alloy construction and outstanding magnification. Rubberized coating provides a slip-resistant grip for added protection.

Sold by Amazon

LG OLED Series TV

Whether that special someone on your list loves to stream, watch movies, indulge in sports or game, this 77-inch TV is built to amaze. In addition to its impressive size, it offers an immersive 4K OLED display and has built-in Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Nest Learning Thermostat

When it comes to saving on energy costs, the Nest Learning Thermostat is a worthwhile investment for any home. Powered by smart technology, it lives up to its name by “learning” the temperatures home occupants prefer and adjusting accordingly. Smart-device compatibility means its owner can control it when away from home for optimal energy savings.

Sold by Home Depot

