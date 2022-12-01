What to get the men in your life

It doesn’t matter if it’s a stocking stuffer or a big-ticket item, buying gifts for men can be difficult. Do you get the safe option, such as slippers, or do you go for something a little riskier, like an oil paint set? This comprehensive collection of items was put together by men for men. It covers a broad array of products to help you quickly find the perfect gift for each man on your holiday shopping list this year.

Best holiday gifts for men

Gifts for men that are under $100

TRX Fit Suspension Trainer

With this one piece of gear, it’s possible to perform hundreds of exercises. It’s a complete body weight gym that can be used anywhere. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Timex Men’s Expedition Shock XL Digital Watch

A handsome watch is a staple in a man’s wardrobe. This classic offering from Timex is shock-resistant, has a hydration alarm and looks great on a wrist. Sold by Kohl’s

All-New Kindle (2022 Release)

If you know a guy who likes to read, this new Kindle is the perfect gift. It has a glare-free, paper-like display and a battery life that lasts up to six weeks. Sold by Amazon

Ryobi One+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

Arguably, the most important tool is a drill/driver. This model from Ryobi comes with a battery and a charger and is designed to withstand frigid weather conditions. Sold by Home Depot

Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

Your man won’t realize how much he needs this handy grilling tool until he tries it for the first time. This smart thermometer can help make him the grill master he always dreamed of being. Sold by Amazon

Other top gifts for men that are under $100

Gifts for men that are under $50

Men’s Marvel Thanos Ugly Christmas Sweater

Don’t dare call this an ugly sweaterâ€¦ unless you want to get snapped out of existence. This fun holiday gift will be a conversation starter at parties. Sold by Kohl’s

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Cold brew works overnight, so when you wake up, you have the perfect coffee. This model can make up to four servings at a time. Sold by Amazon

Husky Mechanics Tool Set (94-Piece)

This mechanics tool set is a versatile kit forged from chrome alloy steel, so it not only lasts but always looks good. It comes with 94 pieces, so it’s ready to tackle nearly any job. Sold by Home Depot

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stadium Seat

Your guy will appreciate this portable stadium seat. The back reclines to several positions for comfort, while the clever auto-fold technology makes it super easy to transport. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Apple MagSafe Charger

With a magnetic wireless charger, powering up your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 is as easy as setting it down. At 15 watts, it provides remarkably fast and safe charging. Sold by Amazon

Other top gifts for men that are under $50

Gifts for men that are under $25

Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Not only will this convenient toothbrush make brushing easier, but it will also make his dentist proud. This travel model has a two-minute timer with 30-second notifications and is compact enough to go anywhere you go. Sold by Kohl’s

BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle

If you have a man on your list who works out with impressive intensity, he’ll need refueling. This 20-ounce, wide-mouth BlenderBottle is perfect for mixing up protein shakes. Sold by Amazon

Ryobi 48-Piece Project Set

A drill/driver is only as good as the bits. This 48-piece set is an excellent companion to the Ryobi drill/driver. Sold by Home Depot

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car

For a guy who takes pride in the cleanliness of his ride, this innovative tool is a must-have. It’s a powerful goo that pulls dust and debris from crevices, giving his vehicle a freshly detailed look in minutes. Sold by Amazon

Harbinger Speed Rope

A jump rope is a simple yet effective piece of workout gear that improves stamina and burns fat. This professional-quality jump rope is specifically designed for speed and control. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Other top gifts for men that are under $25

