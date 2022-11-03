Disney Christmas lights come in all shapes, sizes and character designs, so there are many options.

Which Disney Christmas lights are best?

For many people, Christmas lights are a central aspect of the holiday. Not only that but they can be used for both indoor and outdoor decor year-round. Themed Christmas lights can add levity to your decoration, and Disney lights are bound to add magic and charm anywhere they’re used. For Disney fans looking for the perfect string of Disney Christmas lights, the Kurt Adler Mickey Mouse String Light Set is a great choice, featuring a battery-powered series of cute Mickeys in Santa outfits.

What to know before you buy Disney Christmas lights

Christmas lights

Christmas lights are a staple of the holiday season, providing beautiful twinkling light and festive decor through the coldest and darkest days of the year. There are plenty of options available, from the traditional plain incandescent string lights to LED lights in a multitude of colors, shapes, and sizes. Many people choose to put them up not only indoors on the Christmas tree, but also outside in elaborate displays.

Disney products

Disney, as a massive global company with a great deal of intellectual property, has no shortage of licensed merchandise available, including Christmas decor. For many, Disney-themed Christmas products are a staple of the holiday season, featuring both beloved classic Disney characters as well as more modern characters, allowing consumers to customize their decorating scheme.

What to look for in quality Disney Christmas lights

Light types

LED : LED stands for light-emitting diode, and is a highly energy-efficient and long-lasting alternative to traditional incandescent bulbs. LED bulbs can emit light in any number of colors, and while early bulbs sometimes gave off an unnaturally white light, LEDs can now be made to have a more natural glow to them. They’re sometimes more expensive than incandescent bulbs, but the power bill will be lower in comparison.

: LED stands for light-emitting diode, and is a highly energy-efficient and long-lasting alternative to traditional incandescent bulbs. LED bulbs can emit light in any number of colors, and while early bulbs sometimes gave off an unnaturally white light, LEDs can now be made to have a more natural glow to them. They’re sometimes more expensive than incandescent bulbs, but the power bill will be lower in comparison. Incandescent: An incandescent bulb is the classic lightbulb, which produces light by heating the wire filament in the center to a temperature that produces light. Incandescent bulbs have an attractive, warm look to them, but they’re not as energy-efficient as LED bulbs. They also run hot and have a higher fire risk. Incandescent bulbs are sometimes cheaper upfront than LED bulbs and remain the most common option, but they use more power than LEDs.

An incandescent bulb is the classic lightbulb, which produces light by heating the wire filament in the center to a temperature that produces light. Incandescent bulbs have an attractive, warm look to them, but they’re not as energy-efficient as LED bulbs. They also run hot and have a higher fire risk. Incandescent bulbs are sometimes cheaper upfront than LED bulbs and remain the most common option, but they use more power than LEDs. Battery-powered: Battery-powered lights are usually LED lights, as they use much less energy. Battery-powered lights are generally only suitable for indoor use, as they aren’t usually waterproof, and they can be less sturdy than corded lights. Battery-powered lights can be the same size as corded lights or allow for a smaller form, making them a particularly popular choice for small displays, like miniature Christmas trees.

Battery-powered lights are usually LED lights, as they use much less energy. Battery-powered lights are generally only suitable for indoor use, as they aren’t usually waterproof, and they can be less sturdy than corded lights. Battery-powered lights can be the same size as corded lights or allow for a smaller form, making them a particularly popular choice for small displays, like miniature Christmas trees. Corded: Corded electric powered lights will plug into a wall socket, rather than being battery powered. They aren’t usually as energy-efficient, but they are more reliable for outdoor use, as well as often sturdier than battery-powered options. For serious light displays, corded electric lights are really the only option that can source enough power.

Characters

Disney has a vast stable of characters and franchises to choose from. The most common character featured will obviously be Mickey Mouse, but any popular character you can think of may be available. Characters from holiday movies are more popular than others, though they are not the only option by any means.

How much you can expect to spend on Disney Christmas lights

Officially licensed Disney products aren’t cheap. Expect to spend around $20 for indoor LED lights to around $40 for heavier-duty larger plug-in lights.

Disney Christmas lights FAQ

How can you tell if your set of Disney Christmas lights is an officially licensed product?

A. Usually, if buying from a trustworthy brand, it will be clearly marked whether the product is officially licensed. Beyond that, look for a high-quality product with a consistent art style; knock-offs often look to be of worse quality or have incorrect details.

Are incandescent bulbs or LED bulbs better?

A. LED bulbs are longer-lasting, more eco-friendly and don’t emit as much heat as incandescent bulbs. Some prefer the warmer light of incandescent bulbs, but modern LED technology allows for a warm color that mimics the more natural-looking incandescent light. Incandescent bulbs are also a higher fire risk, which is a particular concern when it comes to Christmas tree lights.

What are the best Disney Christmas lights to buy?

Top Disney Christmas lights

Kurt Adler Mickey Mouse String Light Set

What you need to know: This set of 10 lights featuring a smiling Mickey posing in a Santa outfit is perhaps the most traditional Disney Christmas set of string lights available.

What you’ll love: It’s officially licensed and high quality, and a great way to decorate an indoor tree. The lights are battery-powered but still large and powerful.

What you should consider: The set is fairly expensive, given the limited number of lights included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney Christmas lights for money

Kurt Adler 20-Piece Mickey and Minnie Fairy Lights

What you need to know: This dainty 20-piece fairy-light set is perfect for indoor Christmas decoration, with Mickey and Minnie heads in Santa hats.

What you’ll love: They’re battery-powered and easy to move around, with a classic design.

What you should consider: Some reviewers were disappointed by the size of the lights and found them to be best for smaller areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kurt Adler 20 Nightmare-Before-Christmas Light Set

What you need to know: For a quirky, more offbeat Disney Christmas decorating scheme, these Jack Skellington lights are a perfect choice.

What you’ll love: They’re sturdy and safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

What you should consider: There aren’t a lot of lights for the price. And they’re traditional incandescent bulbs rather than LEDs, which means they’re less energy-efficient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.