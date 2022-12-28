Gift cards can be used to further reduce the cost of a discounted item or cover the cost entirely.

21 deals worth buying with your holiday gift cards

Gift cards are a popular holiday gift option since they let you choose what you want for the holidays. Still, most people don’t know what they want to buy with their gift cards after receiving them. Shopping holiday deals is an excellent way to make the most of your free money, and numerous deals are worth checking out this year.

In this article: Fitbit Charge 5, PowerXL 5-Quart Vortex Classic Air Fryer and Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition

Best deals from Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

These adjustable dumbbells are an excellent choice for those looking to get a head start on their New Year’s fitness goals. They save space in your home gym by letting you choose various weight settings between 5-52 pounds. The intuitive dial system lets you select your weight with ease.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Studio Buds

These earbuds are known for their high-quality sound and comfortable fit. They come with three tips in different sizes so you can personalize the way they fit. They support spatial audio and have active noise-cancellation features. They’re available in black, red, white, gray and blue.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5

This handy device helps you keep track of your health goals. It’s lightweight and features a compact design. It keeps track of your stress response. Many were impressed with the color touch screen.

Sold by Amazon

Anker USB C Charger

This charger maximizes the speed at which your devices are charged. This compact charger is as powerful as larger models, thanks to Anker’s GaN II technology.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router

This router supports Wi-Fi 6, meaning you’ll get the most out of your current internet subscription. It’s easy to set up, and you can buy additional units to improve its capabilities. The optional subscription has numerous handy features, like ad blocking, content filters and a virtual private network.

Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Bose is known for top-notch audio quality and comfort. These have built-in microphones that listen to the noise around you and cancel it out, letting you enjoy your music in peace. The adjustable-EQ feature enables you to customize the bass, treble and more.

Sold by Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso has a wide range of single-serve pods compatible with this machine. It only takes about 20 seconds to heat up and has three size settings. It’s compact, making it an excellent choice for any kitchen. It’s available in black, gray, chrome and black with rose-gold accents.

Sold by Amazon

Best deals from Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum lets you schedule cleaning cycles, making it easy to keep your floors dirt-free. It works great on carpets and hard floors. It’s relatively loud but does a good job of keeping your floor clean.

Sold by Target

Gaiam Restore Textured Foam Roller

This high-quality roller is ideal for yoga or dealing with back pain. It’s firm and has a textured surface. It’s 18 inches long and comes with a 15-minute digital workout.

Sold by Target

Altec Lansing HydraMini Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

This lasts around six hours when fully charged and has built-in LEDs that pulse to your music. It’s durable, affordable and easy to take on the go. It’s available in black, blue, pink and red.

Sold by Target

Brita Water Filter Pitcher

This pitcher fits about six cups of water. It’s environmentally friendly since you’ll use fewer plastic bottles over time. The filters can clean between 40-120 gallons of water before you need to replace them.

Sold by Target

Hoover WindTunnel Cord Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This features a 25-foot cord that automatically retracts by pressing a button. It’s relatively heavy, but the suction power is top-notch. It comes with a two-year limited warranty.

Sold by Target

GoFit Pro Gym-in-a-Bag Round Resistance Bands with Handles

This convenient resistance band set comes with bands ranging from 20-40 pounds of resistance. It saves space in your home gym and comes with an instructional DVD. The included carrying bag makes it easy to take on the go.

Sold by Target

PowerXL 5-Quart Vortex Classic Air Fryer

It can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees, but the handle stays cool to the touch. It has numerous preset buttons that make it easy to cook everyday foods. Many of the components are dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Target

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

This fan-favorite waffle maker is affordable and easy to use. Many were impressed with how easy it is to clean. It’s available in red or light blue. It is ready to use out of the box.

Sold by Target

JBL Vibe 100 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These affordable earbuds last around 20 hours when fully charged. They feature an ergonomic design and a built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls.

Sold by Target

Best deals from Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Cosmic Edition

This popular game is fun for adults and children. It comes with a free digital code for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, so you get two fun games at an incredibly reasonable price. This edition of the game comes with three exclusive weapon skins.

Sold by Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

The active noise cancellation is impressive. These have a 360-Audio feature that’s similar to spatial audio. The Intelligent Conversation Mode automatically turns off noise cancellation and lowers the volume when your voice is detected.

Sold by Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

This features 32 GB of storage space and an 8.7-inch touch screen. Many were impressed with the slim-but-durable design. It comes with up to 4 GB of random access memory. It comes with a two-month free trial for YouTube Premium.

Sold by Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Many said these were some of the best earbuds they’ve ever used. These feature excellent active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings while listening to music. The sweatproof design makes them a perfect choice for fitness fanatics.

Sold by Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition

This popular game is available at a steep discount. Many compare this to a Grand Theft Auto game set in the Wild West.

Sold by Best Buy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.