Christmas is coming

Christmas is approaching quickly. It’s time to start thinking about how you want to decorate the places in your home that beg for the holiday treatment. A common place for themed decorations is the fireplace. There are many types of fireplace Christmas decorations. Just keep in mind the type of fireplace you have when considering fireplace Christmas décor for the holiday season. Nativity sets are an excellent option, as are Christmas lights if your fireplace runs on electricity or gas.

Christmas fireplace décor types

Christmas fireplace décor can be split into three types.

This type mainly consists of things you need to properly and safely use your fireplace. For example, these can be decorative fireplace screens or fireplace sets if you have a wood-burning fireplace. Fireplace mantel décor: This type consists of decorations you place on top of your fireplace mantel. An Elf on the Shelf doll is common for Christmas mantel decorating, as are themed picture frames or tchotchkes.

Best fireplace screens for Christmas

Chloe Folding Victorian Fireplace Screen

This beautiful stained glass fireplace screen is ready to scatter red and green Christmas-colored light across your living room as your fire crackles. It’s 44 inches by 28 inches.

Woodenwhimsie Country Christmas Fireplace Screen

This handmade screen, featuring four glittery Christmas trees attached with hinges, will add festive charm to your fireplace.

Best Christmas mantel décor

Blossom Bucket B-E-L-I-E-V-E Nativity Resin Christmas Decoration Set

This nativity set shows the standard Nativity scene players, but they’re attached to letters that spell “believe” for an extra decorative touch. Each letter is 1.75 inches tall.

BrainCageDesignsUS Christmas Village Decoration

This handmade decoration shows a side view of Santa and his sleigh flying over a snowy village. You can place tea lights behind the display to add flickering light.

Elves Behavin Badly Christmas Elf Plush Toy

This is one of many “Elf on the Shelf”- type dolls you can use to entertain your children in the days leading up to Christmas Day. The head is made of durable vinyl, and the arms and legs move easily.

Glintoper Christmas Table Decorations

These battery-operated Christmas trees are perfect bookends for your mantel because they can help draw the eye inward toward your chosen centerpiece. Each requires three AAA batteries and measures 4 inches by 4 inches by 15.7 inches.

HappyPlywood Christmas Mantel Decorations

This mantel decoration stretches from one end to the other and comes in five Christmas-themed designs, such as “waiting for Santa” and “Christmas town.” Place some tea lights behind it to make it shine.

Kurt S. Adler Nativity Set

This nativity set is the perfect mantel centerpiece. It comes with 10 figurines and a stable to place them all on. The stable is 6 inches by 9 inches by 3 inches.

Lulu Home Christmas Snowman Decorations

These snowmen are meant to be placed on the edge of your mantel so their legs can dangle over. Use them to frame your centerpiece or place them around your Elf on the Shelf as bodyguards.

Oriental Cherry Christmas Décor Faux Books Bundle with Red Truck

This farmhouse Christmas mantel décor features three faux books tied together with twine and a red pickup truck hauling a tree. It’s a cute little set that won’t overwhelm your mantel.

Best hanging Christmas fireplace decorations

Best Christmas stockings

Coolwufan Christmas Stockings

This stocking set includes one each with a snowman, reindeer, penguin and gnome on the front. They measure 19 inches tall with a 7-inch long foot. They all have an easy-hang tab.

Gex Family Christmas Stockings

This set includes six stockings, three of which are white and the others red. They bear designs such as reindeer, Christmas trees and snowflakes. They’re 20 inches tall when measured from hanging tab to toe.

Joyin Knit Christmas Stockings

These six stockings are all 18 inches tall and have generic winter designs, such as snowflakes, snowmen, candy canes and reindeer. The set is affordable, too.

Libwys Knit Christmas Stockings with Name Tags

This set of stockings includes two red ones and two white ones. They measure 18 inches long and come with gift tags, so there’s no confusion as to which belongs to whom.

Best Christmas banners

Rainlemon Jute Burlap Let It Snow Banner with Snowflakes

This generic banner is perfect for households where some people celebrate holidays other than Christmas but still want to feel the Christmas spirit. The banner is 8.2 feet long.

Willbond Tassel Garland

This banner set includes four strings that are each 47.1 inches long with tassels that are 3.1 inches tall. It’s perfect for homes with more than one fireplace or for those who want their holiday décor to stretch across more than just their fireplace.

LeeSky Red & Green Glittery Merry Christmas Banner

This “Merry Christmas” banner is perfect for hanging above your mantel if you have a wood-burning fireplace or in front of the fire if you have an electric one.

