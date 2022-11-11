Get a head start on holiday shopping or treat yourself with these can’t-miss sales prices

With the holidays right around the corner, Kohl’s Veterans Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to start on your gift shopping. But with deep discounts on so many products, it’s also an excellent time to pick up a few items you’ve had your eye on for yourself.

Whether you’re looking for a new coffee maker, toys for your kids’ holiday gifts, comfy pajamas or wireless earbuds, here are the best deals you can find during Kohl’s Veterans Day Sale.

Best Kohl’s Veterans Day Sale deals

Tech deals

JBL Tune 230NCTWS True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds

These wireless earbuds offer 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. They feature a comfortable, ergonomic design and are sweat-resistant for workouts. They also have active noise canceling and ambient technology that lets you block outside noise or hear what’s happening around you, depending on your needs. Sold by Kohl’s

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch

This smartwatch can track basic fitness data, such as steps and calories burned, but it also monitors your heart rate and sleep to give you a better picture of your health. It’s compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa so that you can control smart home devices from your wrist. It also comes with an olive green band, a color exclusive to Kohl’s. Sold by Kohl’s

iHome iZBT3W Sunrise Bedside Sleep Therapy Machine with Bluetooth Speaker

If you have trouble falling asleep, this sleep therapy machine can help you fall and stay asleep. It uses specially engineered sounds to block out noises that might disturb you, while the white noise sounds it emits can help you relax and unwind. The machine also has a night light, charging ports and dual alarms. Sold by Kohl’s

Kitchen deals

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Strength Control

This sleek, compact coffee maker won’t take up much space in your kitchen and can brew a perfect cup of coffee in less than a minute. You can choose from four brew sizes and select the right brew strength for your tastes. The drip tray is also removable to fit travel mugs. Sold by Kohl’s

Ninja Foodi 8-qt. Original Dualzone, Two-Basket Air Fryer with Six Functions

This six-in-one air fryer can air fry, bake, roast, air boil, reheat and dehydrate, making it a highly versatile countertop appliance. It also has two baskets that let you cook two foods at once, holding up to 8 quarts of food at a time. It’s easy to clean, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1

This popular multi-cooker works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and more. It has 13 customizable programs that let you prepare one-touch meals and a cooking progress bar to alert you when your food is done. The lids and inner pot are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Sold by Kohl’s

Home deals

Biddeford Electric Heated Microplush Blanket

This comfy heated blanket can keep you warm all winter. It has a soft, plush feel and 10 heat settings. It automatically shuts off after 10 hours to avoid a potential fire hazard, too. You can choose from twin, full, queen and king sizes. Sold by Kohl’s

Bissell Little Green ProHeat Carpet Cleaning Machine

Keep your home’s carpeting clean with this compact, portable carpet cleaner. It features special technology to help it maintain a consistent temperature while cleaning and a 37-ounce water tank capacity to keep you from having to constantly refill. It also comes with a tough stain tool and a three-in-one stair tool. Sold by Kohl’s

Simply Vera Vera Wang Supima Cotton 600 Thread Count Sheet Set

These super-soft cotton sheets are made of Supima cotton, so they’re comfortable and breathable. They won’t pill easily, either, and have deep pockets to stay in place. The pillowcases feature envelope closures for a more elegant look, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Shark Rotator Powered LIft-Away TruePet Self-Powered Upright Bagless Vacuum

This powerful, full-sized vacuum has a motorized brush roll that easily picks up pet hair from carpeting and hard flooring. It also has a three-in-one design to use as an upright, pod or canister vacuum. The anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filter can trap up to 99.9% of allergens, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Apparel and accessories deals

Cuddl Duds Petite Three-Piece Stretch Fleece Long Sleeve Pajama Set

This super cozy set of pajamas is perfect for winter. It includes a top, bottom and a headband made of stretch fleece to keep you warm. All the pieces are tag-free, so you don’t have to worry about irritation. They’re all machine washable, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Nike Air Monarch IV Men’s Cross-Training Shoes

These cross trainers are perfect for workouts or everyday wear. They have excellent cushioning and shock-absorbing midsoles. Whether running on a treadmill or walking on pavement, the grooved sole provides excellent traction to prevent slipping. They also come in four color options. Sold by Kohl’s

Jammies for Your Families Ho Ho Ho Pajama Set

These adorable pajamas are perfect for the holiday season. The set includes a top with a crewneck and long sleeves and pants with a comfy elastic waistband. The material is flame resistant, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Suede Gloves

These warm, comfortable gloves are high on style, featuring a smooth suede exterior. They also have a fleece lining for added insulation. The classic black color works with nearly any coat, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Minecraft Boys Husky Graphic Tee

Fans of Minecraft will love this fun graphic tee with a Minecraft design. It’s made of a cotton/polyester blend that’s durable and easy to clean. You can choose from three different colors and designs, too. Sold by Kohl’s

Toy deals

Disney’s Encanto Magical Cas Madrigal Dollhouse Playset

This entertaining dollhouse celebrates Disney’s “Encanto,” with three floors and seven rooms of playtime possibilities. It offers six light, sound and music features throughout the house to bring the movie’s vibe to life. It also comes with a Mirabel Doll and 15 accessories. Sold by Kohl’s

Melissa & Doug 17-Piece Wooden Take-Along Tabletop Railroad

This portable playset makes it easy to keep your kids entertained on the go. It has a wooden storage case that unfolds to create a playing surface with built-in tracks and four wooden vehicles. It also includes a bridge, a mountain tunnel with a gondola, buildings, trees, animals and a railroad crossing sign. Sold by Kohl’s

Just Play Disney Princess Basic Rapunzel Styling Head

This styling head allows kids to brush and style Rapunzel’s long, shiny hair. It comes with styling accessories, including a brush, flower hair tie, two crow hair clips, four elastic bands and more. It’s suitable for kids ages 3 years old and up. Sold by Kohl’s

