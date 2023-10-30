KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be another location for people to enjoy Christmas lights in Kansas City this season.

Winter Magic on Cliff Drive is returning to the Historic Northeast. Families can drive through the longest animated tunnel in the Midwest.

Sections throughout the light show are dedicated to the 12 Days of Christmas, a toy workshop, a KC Proud section and more.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Children’s Mercy Hospital, KC Parks and improvements to Cliff Drive and Kessler Park.

The event takes place at Cliff Drive on Kessler Park. You enter Gate 1 at The Paseo & Lexington at 1800 Cliff Drive.

The light show goes from Nov. 2-Dec. 31 from 7-11 p.m. and 6-11 p.m.

Admission for the event is $25 per car. You can purchase tickets here.

There will also be new event added this year called Tour de Lights on Cliff Drive, where you can go on a bicycle ride through the light show.

This will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 5:30 p.m. for single riders 12 and older and at 6 p.m. for families with children under 12.

Admission is $10 a person and free for children under 12. You can purchase here.