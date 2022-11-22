Which peacoat for women is best?

The peacoat design has withstood the test of time. It instantly gives any outfit a classic appeal, making peacoats a wintertime closet staple. This iconic winter coat is a timeless piece that has evolved with trending fashion, but a peacoat is a sailor-style coat at its foundation. If you are looking for a peacoat with all the best features of the original peacoat design, check out the London Fog Women’s Double Breasted Peacoat.

What to know before you buy a peacoat

History of the peacoat

History shows that military officials originally wore the peacoat, specifically the British Navy, and then later, the American Navy adapted the design for their officers. In modern times, the design of the peacoat remains primarily unchanged. You may see peacoats in various lengths and colors. Still, the original design almost always has the same functionality, brass or plastic buttons and, of course, the double-breasted design with oversized lapels.

Wearing your peacoat from fall to winter

Depending on the heaviness of the material, you can wear a peacoat with light layers underneath during the cooler fall months. Then during the snowy and freezing months of winter, add more layers for extra insulation.

Whether experiencing a fall chill or a winter storm, the peacoat is versatile and can be dressed up or dressed down for any occasion during the fall and winter. Wool peacoats are warmer than those made from synthetic materials, such as nylon or polyester, though wool blends can still be cozy. Finding the right peacoat means adding a staple piece to your wardrobe that will stay with you for years to come.

Accessories to wear with a peacoat

Women’s peacoats are traditionally made from a thick wool or wool blend material that will keep you warm in all conditions, but all coats, even the timeless wool peacoats, have their limits. To protect the exposed areas from the elements, add some accessories to complete your peacoat look. Cover your hands with a pair of classy-looking leather gloves, and choose a thick hat that goes over your ears. While the collar protects your neck from wind chill, a scarf will provide an extra layer of protection and keep more warmth locked in.

Peacoat for women features

Different peacoat styles

There are three different body styles for the peacoat: the classic, the bridge, and the single-breasted peacoat.

Classic: The classic style will have that iconic double-breasted cut with a large collar with notch lapels.

The classic style will have that iconic double-breasted cut with a large collar with notch lapels. Bridge: The bridge style was designed for offices on bridges or ships where the weather may be windier, so it has a longer length.

The bridge style was designed for offices on bridges or ships where the weather may be windier, so it has a longer length. Single-breasted: For many, the double-breasted cut is what makes a peacoat a peacoat, but the single-breasted style gives off a more casual look that has a single row of buttons.

Color

You can find peacoats in a range of hues. Most come in solid colors, but you can also find some in classic prints, such as check or houndstooth. If you’re looking for a versatile option that will go with any outfit, you can’t go wrong with a black peacoat.

You can wear a black peacoat with practically anything, and it will not go out of style. However, if black’s not your vibe, gray, beige or tan are other great neutral hues. You might want a more brightly-colored coat that makes you stand out, even if it won’t go with every outfit you own. Bright red is an excellent stand-out color, but you can pick any shade that takes your fancy.

Length

The standard length for a peacoat is around mid-thigh, but you can also find longer and shorter versions. A long peacoat is great for cold weather as it gives you more coverage and keeps your legs warm. A short peacoat has a slightly more casual and contemporary look that some buyers prefer. You might also choose a shorter-length peacoat if you’re a short person, as it might reach the classic mid-thigh spot on you. In this case, a standard peacoat would be longer than average.

Buttons

The number of buttons on a peacoat has varied throughout history. Of course, buttons are primarily functional, but they can also add detail depending on how they are featured. During WWI, the coats worn often had 10 buttons, but the modern civilian style usually has around six buttons that can come in various shapes, materials and colors. Today, many peacoats still feature an imprint of an anchor on the button to pay tribute to the peacoat’s nautical past.

Pockets

Pockets are convenient in a coat, allowing you to hold items such as your phone, wallet and keys. Almost all women’s peacoats have pockets, but some are larger and more practical than others. With the right pockets, large enough for your essentials, you can enjoy the freedom of ditching your bag. You can usually expect two pockets on a peacoat, one on either side, at around hip height. Some pockets have zippers or buttons to keep your belongings safely inside.

Fit

When considering fit, it is all about what style you are trying to achieve. If you want a peacoat with more coverage, try a peacoat with a longer-length fit. If you want a more casual, cozy look, consider going up a couple of sizes or finding a peacoat with an oversized design.

A classic peacoat should feel fitted around the shoulders, the body length should hit around your mid-thigh, and the sleeve length should stop at your wrist. Women’s peacoats are often slightly tapered at the waist, but you can also find some with a straight fit if you prefer this look.

Peacoat FAQ

Are peacoats still in style?

A. Peacoats are classic wardrobe staples that are unlikely to go out of style any time soon. Part of the appeal of the peacoat is that it works with practically any outfit and it’s timeless, so if you splash out on a high-end coat, you could wear it for decades and still look stylish.

However, if you’re looking for something more on the cutting edge of fashion, you’ll often find trendy variations on the classic peacoat. For instance, peacoats with short, boxy fits can look fresher than those with longer and more tailored fits.

How do you care for a peacoat?

A. A good rule of thumb is to always check the inside label for washing instructions. Otherwise, to keep the shape and color of the coat intact, avoid washing it too often. When you do wash it, turn it inside out and set your washer to a cold, gentle cycle, then air dry.

However, some peacoats are dry-clean-only, so you won’t be able to wash them at home. You can keep these neat by gently spot-cleaning them with a slightly damp cloth.

How do you know if a peacoat is too small?

A. A classic peacoat has a fitted look, but you should still be able to move your arms freely. If you’re stuck between two sizes, consider going with the bigger size, so there is room to wear layers comfortably. A way to check if it is too small is to lay your arms at your side and flex your hands parallel to the ground. If the sleeves do not lightly touch the tops of your hands, consider the next size up.

What’s the best peacoat for women to buy?

Top peacoat for women

London Fog Women’s Double-Breasted Peacoat

What you need to know: This peacoat is made with wool and polyester and has six plastic buttons.

What you’ll love: It comes in five neutral colors and gets you the most bang for your buck since each color comes with a matching scarf.

What you should consider: It runs more on the small side. While reviews say that it’s well-made, some complained about the material being a little itchy around the neck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s peacoat for the money

Chouyatou Women Elegant Notched Collar Double Breasted Wool Blend Overcoat

What you need to know: The longer silhouette and large pockets gives this peacoat a modern touch at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The wool fabric comes in several colors, and it has four plastic buttons with two decorative buttons on the back. Most reviews say that it runs true to size and that the quality was better than expected for the price.

What you should consider: Many reviews say that this peacoat is not as fitted as they hoped, and some customers received shorter versions that stopped at the mid-thigh instead of at the knee as shown in the picture online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Women’s Double-Breasted Peacoat

What you need to know: This sailor-style coat puts a unique twist on the traditional design with its high neckline that you can fasten in place with two buttons or wear in a classic lapel style.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a blend of nylon and wool, including cashmere, making it soft and warm. It comes in sizes from 0-3XL and a wide range of colors, including black, crimson and oatmeal twill.

What you should consider: The fabric is somewhat thin, so it’s not great for cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.