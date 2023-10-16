This affordable cashmere sweater is a winter wardrobe staple

It’s not hard to find a cute winter sweater. However, finding a cute winter sweater made from high-quality materials and available for an affordable price point, that’s less common.

You may have seen Quince’s $50 Mongolian cashmere sweater all over your Instagram feed. If you’re wondering whether the advertising is a hoax because it seems too good to be true, rest assured it is very real. The brand makes a high-quality 100% grade A Mongolian cashmere sweater that will only set you back $50. (For context, traditional retail of a similar product is typically upwards of $100.)

Why Quince stands out

If you haven’t heard of Quince, here’s why the direct-to-consumer brand should be on your radar. It offers a wide array of clothing basics and wardrobe workhorses made from top-quality fabrics such as Mongolian cashmere, alpaca wool, Italian leather and mulberry silk. The best part is Quince’s clothing and accessories come at a fraction of traditional retail prices, thanks to the brand’s direct-to-consumer model.

Another way shopping from Quince gets you more for your money is the fact that the brand focuses on classic wardrobe and accessory pieces with timeless appeal, so you’ll want to wear them year after year. Because the items are so well-made, they’ll also last year after year (as long as you follow the proper wash and care directions on the labels).

Is Quince’s $50 cashmere sweater worth it?

In short: absolutely! Unless you’re buying a product that’s heavily on sale, Quince’s $50 Mongolian cashmere sweaters is one of the best values out there for 100% cashmere. After testing the product ourselves, we can confirm that the feel is super-soft, the fit is excellent and the item washes and wears quite well.

Like all of Quince’s offering, the silhouette and color options are timeless, so you can rely on this piece as a wardrobe staple for many years to come. There are two versions — a crew neck and a V-neck — and both are classic styles. If you’re looking for high-quality cashmere wardrobe pieces that won’t break the bank, Quince is certainly a great place to shop.

What else to buy from Quince

Quince’s selection of high-quality goods at low prices is truly expansive. Beyond its excellent clothing options, the brand also makes leather goods including totes, crossbody bags and clutches. It offers 14-karat-gold jewelry — including hoop earrings and pendant necklaces — at prices well under traditional retail.

There are also plenty of home goods, which are made with high-quality fabrics just like the clothing. You can buy Turkish spa bath towels, wool rugs and mulberry silk sheet sets.

Best Quince sweaters and cashmere products to shop

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater

The famous $50 cashmere sweater comes in 18 beautiful colors ranging from classic neutrals (such as black, ivory, camel and heather gray) to fun bold hues (like sapphire, bubblegum pink and bright green). It’s lightweight, soft, cozy and warm — a piece you’ll reach for over and over again all winter.

Quince Lightweight Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

This cotton-and-cashmere-blend sweater comes at a fraction of the cost of traditional retail, while maintaining a look that’s much more expensive. It has a sleek V-neck silhouette that’s slim fitting yet still roomy. It comes in four neutral hues.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Wrap

Whether you’re wrapping yourself in this item for a fancy dinner out or just snuggling with it on the couch, this 100% cashmere wrap is a luxurious and elevated way to add warmth to any outfit. It’s a one-size item, which comes in 10 gorgeous colors ranging from brown and gray to crimson.

Quince 100% Organic Cotton Knit Blazer

This 100% organic cotton knit blazer is easy to throw over virtually any outfit to give it an elevated but cozy look. The oversized blazer, which has a polished lapel and two large patch pockets, comes in 11 colors. It has bracelet-length sleeves, allowing a long-sleeve shirt to stylishly peek out from underneath the arm cuffs.

Quince Eco-Knit Milano Stitch Mock Neck Pullover

With a sleek mock-neck design, this pullover will keep you warm and in style. It’s softly structured and pill-resistant, and it comes in three, neutral goes-with-anything colors.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie

The most luxurious sweatsuit we can imagine is made of 100% cashmere. Pair this zip-up hoodie, available in 11 colors, with Quince’s Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants in a matching hue.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Gloves

For an affordable holiday gift that looks and feels way more expensive than it is, try these $30 cashmere gloves. They come in nine beautiful colors, so there’s a perfect pick for everyone on your list.

