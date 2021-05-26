The best men’s swim trunks in 2021

While swim trunks are the most popular men’s swimsuit option, other swimwear varieties include board shorts, briefs, jammers and wetsuits.

Men’s swim trunks in 2021

Many men’s swim trunks available can be challenging to tell apart from a pair of everyday shorts. This blend of styles makes swim trunks a versatile piece of apparel, some of which are suited both for a lap in the pool and a walk around town.

There are a few key considerations and qualities you’ll want to look for when purchasing a new pair of swim trunks. These include everything from inseam length to material to UPF rating. Our top pick, the Columbia Men’s PFG Backcast III Water Trunk, is a breathable multi-purpose option that you can wear for several occasions.

What to know before you buy men’s swim trunks

As with most clothing purchases, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Still, there are a few main aspects you should look for before making your decision.

Style

Design and style are vital, considering most of us want to look our best even when lounging by the pool or riding waves at the beach. When picking out swim trunks, you should take the color, pattern, graphics and other stylish elements into account. This is especially true if you plan on wearing your trunks casually. There are both informal and more professional styles available.

Usage

How do you plan on using your swim trunks? If you think you’ll only be wearing your bathing suit a few times a year when on vacation or taking a dip in a pool, you most likely won’t need anything too technical. If you’re a serious swimmer or partake in water sports, you’ll need swim trunks that offer an extended range of motion, superior stretch and won’t slow you down in the water.

Length

As with ordinary shorts, swim trunks also come in a variety of inseam lengths. The shorter the inseam, the higher the trunks will sit on your legs. You can find everything from mid-thigh to knee-length options. A majority of men’s swim trunks will rest a couple of inches above your knee.

What to look for in quality men’s swim trunks

Material

Swim trunk material is crucial since it determines how well your trunks move with your body and how quickly they’ll dry. Nylon and polyester are popular options thanks to their ability to wick away moisture and dry relatively quickly compared to materials like cotton. Some swim trunks’ fabric will also feature water-repellent properties, causing the water to bead off, preventing them from staying wet and absorbing too much moisture.

Fit

Men’s swim trunks should fit comfortably. The perfect pair of swim trunks won’t be too tight around your thigh and won’t leave too much extra fabric hanging around the leg opening. The waistband should be secure enough to prevent your tunks from slipping off in the water.

UPF protection

Swim trunks are most often worn during the peak of sunny summer weather, making it essential that they keep your thighs protected from the sun. Look for options that include built-in UPF protection to ensure that your skin will be protected while spending time outside.

Interior lining

A decent pair of swim trunks will have a durable mesh lining. While some people prefer their trunks without an interior lining, for many, it offers extra support and helps prevent chafing.

Closure

The most common type of closures on swim trunks are drawstrings, which allow you to tighten them to your desired fit. There are a few models that feature buttons, zippers or velcro.

Pockets

Not all men’s swim trunks’ designs include pockets, so if you’re hoping to carry your phone, wallet or other accessories while not in the water, choose a pair that has deep and secure built-in pockets. You can find swim trunks with side, back and cargo pockets depending on your needs.

How much can you expect to spend on men’s swim trunks

Several budget-friendly options can be purchased for just under $20, though more expensive designer swim trunks cost upwards of $100. Most will fall in the $30-$40 range.

Men’s swim trunks FAQ

Do I have to wear anything under my swim trunks?

A. If your swim trunks feature a mesh lining, you do not have to wear anything underneath. The lining itself replaces the need for any other underwear, providing the needed support.

What is the difference between swim trunks and board shorts?

A. The main difference between the two is the inseam length. In general, board shorts are significantly longer than swim trunks and are more likely to forgo an interior lining.

