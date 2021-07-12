The best stainless steel range

Double ovens allow you to cook two items at different temperatures simultaneously. These will likely lack a storage drawer, as you’ll be splitting the oven capacity between two compartments.

Which stainless steel range is best?

A proper range is a foundation for any functional kitchen, especially for those who love cooking and baking. A range should feature the power, versatility, and convenience you need so you can whip up your favorite dishes with ease.

Stainless steel ranges, in particular, are popular: They are durable, simple to clean and sport an industrial look. Still, there are many important decisions to make when buying a range.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the LG 6.3 Stainless Slide-In Electric Convection Range, features some modern innovations to make your time in the kitchen more enjoyable.

Considerations when choosing a stainless steel range

Gas vs. electric

Ranges are fueled by electricity or gas. Each has its benefits and drawbacks.

For those seeking more control, and faster heating and cooling times, gas is preferred. However, they require more work installing and cleaning, and though they may be cheaper initially, gas costs over time may make the appliance more expensive. Electric: These ranges heat evenly and tend to be easier and safer to use. They are more energy-efficient and easier to install, too.

Slide-in vs. freestanding

There are two types of range designs, available in both gas or electric models:

Slide-in : These are made to fit seamlessly within your countertop and cabinets in the kitchen. The control panel is in the front and features a flat top. The sides are unfinished as the unit is not meant to stand on its own or at the end of a countertop.

: These are made to fit seamlessly within your countertop and cabinets in the kitchen. The control panel is in the front and features a flat top. The sides are unfinished as the unit is not meant to stand on its own or at the end of a countertop. Freestanding: This design features finished sides and a back panel, and it can be moved around the kitchen and used anywhere there is power. It won’t fit flush with countertops though and typically are avoided by those doing kitchen renovations.

Size

Ranges are advertised by oven capacity, with smaller sizes around 5.5 cubic feet and larger options running over 7 cubic feet. Consider who you cook for, how often you cook, and to what degree you’re cooking larger, more cumbersome items that require more room.

Stainless steel range features

Finish

Stainless steel ranges may have a brushed or shiny finish, with the former offering a more muted look. You’re likely to have the option to invest in an appliance that is fingerprint- and smudge-resistant, too.

Black stainless steel

A growing trend, black stainless steel exteriors combine the durability and easy-cleaning qualities of stainless steel with the sleek, modern look of the color black. Many companies offer kitchen appliances in black stainless steel so that you can acquire a matching set. Note that scratches, however, are much more noticeable and harder to fix.

Smart connectivity

Modern ranges incorporate Wi-Fi to allow remote monitoring and control. In some cases, you can troubleshoot issues and check the status of the range, but more advanced models allow you to preheat, clean, and turn off the appliance via an app.

Cleaning

Many ranges have at least one self-cleaning mode for the oven, saving a chore for the user. Some may have a quick-clean function that takes around five or 10 minutes in addition to a deep-clean option.

Burners

Ranges will typically have four, five, or six burners. Some may have special features, catering to simmering or boiling, while more advanced options may boast a large, oval burner that is ideal for griddles, grills, or odd-shaped pans.

Stainless steel range price

Basic stainless steel ranges cost around $1,200, but advanced models can run up to $2,000. Those featuring larger sizes and smart operations may cost over $3,000.

Stainless steel range FAQ

Q. How do I install my stainless steel range?

A. It’s best to employ a professional to install your range, especially if you opt for a gas appliance. A gas line needs to be turned off and affixed to the range, and that process can be dangerous to someone inexperienced. The range should also be level and securely in place.

Q. How often should I clean the range?

A. You should clean the interior of your oven at least once every three months when used regularly, though anytime there is a spill, it should be tended to immediately. Leftover residue can smoke and cause damage. Clean the stovetop more frequently, typically with a soft cloth, warm water, and soap, or a ceramic glass cleaner if appropriate.

Stainless steel ranges we recommend

Best of the best

LG 6.3 Stainless Slide-In Electric Convection Range

Our take: Smart, sizeable electric range offering ease and efficiency in the kitchen.

What we like: GoCook smart oven light. Features seven racks and has glass-touch controls. Comes with auto shut down for safety purpose.

What we dislike: Pricey. Average size.

Best bang for your buck

Best bang for your buck

Samsung 5.9-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Electric Range

Our take: This reliable and durable electric range offers ease of use at a low price.

What we like: Five burners, two self-cleaning options, and a simple interface make this a trusted range for a low price. Smoothtop is easy to clean.

What we dislike: Smaller oven, only two racks.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

GE Freestanding All Gas Range

Our take: Medium-size gas featuring an all gas range for people who cook frequently via natural gas.

What we like: Gas convection oven and five sealed burners, griddle, provide versatility. Easy to operate and self-cleans with steam.

What we dislike: Lacks smart connectivity.



