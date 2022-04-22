What are the best cheap flip-flops for kids?

Whether you’re taking a day trip to the beach or swimming at the pool, kids need flip-flops. A pair of reliable flip-flops can protect a child’s feet from hot asphalt and rough terrain. Plus, they’re convenient and practical for outdoor use. The best inexpensive flip flops for kids are ones that fit well, are durable and match their overall style.

What to consider before you buy a pair of cheap flip-flops for kids

Strap type

Kids flip-flops come in different strap types. Many flip-flops have a strap that wraps around the back of the foot or ankle to keep the shoe securely in place. These also have a wider band to cover the top of the foot near the toes. You can adjust the back or ankle strap and tighten it for a more secure fit. This style is ideal for more active children or younger kids who tend to lose their shoes easily.

Some flip-flops are open at the back but have a single band over the top. People often refer to this style as slides. Although they’re relatively secure, they can come off more easily than other styles, making them easy to lose. However, some straps use velcro or another fastener to keep them in place.

One other popular style includes a post that fits between the big toe and the index toe. These shoes don’t usually have any other straps, making them ideal for casual strolls or poolside visits.

Theme

Flip-flops for kids come in many different colors and themes, which often changes depending on the wearer’s age. Common options include:

Simple bright colors

Tribal patterns

Cute animals

Camo colors

Floral prints

Waves

Some flip-flops have a more minimalistic design with either one or two colors and no patterns. For older kids and teens, some shoes sport a basic logo or symbol.

Size

Every pair of flip-flops has different sizing. This is true for kids as well as for adults.

For little kids, sizes range from 3.5-10. For older kids, sizes range from 10.5-13.5. Once a child exceeds 13.5, the system switches over to adult sizes.

Some manufacturers have a shoe chart you can print out and use to determine the correct size for your child’s foot. If you’re not sure which size to get, you can calculate this at home. Use a tape measure to figure out the length of your child’s foot from their longest toe to their heel. This measurement will give you their shoe size.

Since kids grow quickly, it’s good to measure your child’s feet every two months or so. If your child is between two sizes, go up a size. That way, even if they don’t perfectly fit now, they will fit in the future.

Soles

Just the same as flip-flops for adults, children’s flip-flops have three main layers:

Outermost layer: The outsole is the part of the shoe that directly touches the ground. It should be durable enough to handle different types of terrain, including concrete, pebbles and asphalt. This layer typically consists of high-density EVA foam or rubber.

The outsole is the part of the shoe that directly touches the ground. It should be durable enough to handle different types of terrain, including concrete, pebbles and asphalt. This layer typically consists of high-density EVA foam or rubber. Insole: The insole, or footbed, is the layer that makes contact with the wearer’s feet. It’s typically flexible, comfortable and slightly squishy. In kids flip-flops, the most common materials are rubber, foam, cork or soft plastic.

The insole, or footbed, is the layer that makes contact with the wearer’s feet. It’s typically flexible, comfortable and slightly squishy. In kids flip-flops, the most common materials are rubber, foam, cork or soft plastic. Middle layer: Some flip-flops also have a middle layer that provides additional support and shock absorption. It can also increase durability. This layer usually consists of the same materials as the rest of the shoe.

Best cheap flip-flops for kids

Adidas Unisex-Child Adilette Shower Slides

Available for toddlers, little kids and big kids, these unisex slides come in 18 colors, some of which have a distinct pattern. They have a rubber sole and a Cloudfoam Plus footbed for extra shock absorption and long-term comfort. They’re also lightweight enough for little kids.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Havaianas Unisex-Child Slim Disney Princess Flip-Flop Sandal

These flip-flops come in little kids sizes ranging from 2-13. They’re available in five different colors and have a Disney princess theme. They use quality rubber to provide a comfortable insole and make them durable enough for regular use.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Kawa Slide (GS/PS) Running Shoe

This shoe is colorful, comfortable and durable. The outsole has grooves to allow for better traction, making them ideal for walking or running. They’re available in wide and standard sizing options for little and big kids. They also feature a soft footbed for extra shock absorption.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Teva Kids Hurricane XLT 2 Sandals

If you prefer sandals with adjustable stay-put closures and straps at the heel, these flip-flops are a perfect option. They’re made of polyester and nylon, but have a rubber sole for added comfort and stability. They come in sizes 1, 2, 3, 11M, 12M and 13. There are also seven colors to choose from.

Sold by Macy’s

Reef Uni Flip-Flop Sandals

These flip flops are made from non-toxic materials and come in eight patterns, including mini hearts, polka dots and blue unicorns. They have an open-toe design, padded footbed and a synthetic upper strap to keep them securely in place. They also have a midsole for added comfort.

Sold by Kohl’s

Quiksilver Unisex-Child Molokai Youth Kids Flip-Flop Sandal

Great for toddlers, little kids and big kids, these flip-flops have a rubber sole, three-point rubber strap design and a slip-resistant footbed, making them perfect for the beach or pool. They come in gray, black and a black and blue pattern.

Sold by Amazon

Rainbow Sandals Kid’s Grombow’s Soft Top Rubber With Neoprene Strap And Backstrap

Available in toddler sizes 3-10 and little kid sizes 2-13, these flip-flops have a rubber sole and a heel that measures around 1-inch thick. They’re available in 14 colors, including bright pink, navy, blue, orange and navy. Some have a different colored strap from the rest of the shoe.

Sold by Amazon

Havaianas Unisex-Child Top Flip-Flop

These gender-neutral flip-flops are comfortable and durable. They come in “Minecraft” and “Pokemon” themes, as well as a standard black and white color. They have a rubber sole, textured footbed and toe-post strap design. They also come in toddler and little kid sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Reef Kids Ahi Flip-Flops For Kids

These durable flip-flops offer high arch support and are great for athletic kids. They’re stylish and come in 19 different colors and designs. Some designs have a backstrap, too.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.