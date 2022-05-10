Which Amika product is best?

With new and established hair care brands delivering quality products all the time, it’s never been easier to obtain salon-worthy hair from the comfort of your bathroom. One brand that’s flooding social media with its colorful packaging and clever names is Amika.

From platinum blonde locks to refreshing day-two hair, they have products to accomplish just about any look. If you’re searching for a hair product to repair breakage and reduce future damage, Amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Hair Mask is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an Amika product

Hair type

There are four main hair types: straight, wavy, curly and tightly curled. Hair type is assigned based on the overall shape of a person’s hair. While most Amika products recommend an ideal hair type and texture, it’s still essential to know your hair type and what products will work best.

Straight: Straight hair includes thin hair, straight with a coarse texture and a few bends.

Straight hair includes thin hair, straight with a coarse texture and a few bends. Wavy: Those with an all-over wave up to a defined S-wave are considered to have wavy hair.

Those with an all-over wave up to a defined S-wave are considered to have wavy hair. Curly: If you have loose curls or large S-curls that spring back when stretched, you likely have curly hair.

If you have loose curls or large S-curls that spring back when stretched, you likely have curly hair. Tightly curled: This hair type includes zig-zagging, loose and tight coils.

Hair texture

When talking about fine, medium or thick hair, that’s referred to as hair texture. Hair texture indicates how thick or thin each individual strand is.

Fine: With fine hair, you’ll want to avoid any heavy or extremely moisturizing products as they will weigh hair down and may cause it to look greasy. You can use volumizing products and mousse to add body.

With fine hair, you’ll want to avoid any heavy or extremely moisturizing products as they will weigh hair down and may cause it to look greasy. You can use volumizing products and mousse to add body. Medium: While medium hair will keep hairstyles better, they are still prone to breakage. The key to taking care of medium hair is to keep it hydrated but not overly oily.

While medium hair will keep hairstyles better, they are still prone to breakage. The key to taking care of medium hair is to keep it hydrated but not overly oily. Thick: Thick hair will benefit from hydrating masks and oil. It’s more likely to get dry, which will result in frizzy or dull hair.

What to look for in a quality Amika product

Product formula

Most hair products are formulated for a specific cause, such as purple shampoo to tone brassy hair or a shine mask to give hair a silky, smooth finish. Amika has 10 collections to address various hair needs, including detox, repair, smooth, blonde, volume and curl.

Ingredients

Inspecting the ingredients is the first thing you should do for any product you’re putting on your hair or skin. Amika is considered a clean brand, so you can be confident all of its products are formulated without sulfates, parabens, aluminum starch and many other questionable ingredients. However, you may also want to consider inspecting for fragrance and alcohol.

Packaging

It won’t matter how amazing the product is if the packaging is hard to use or easily breakable, so inspect the packaging before purchasing. For example, does it take several minutes for the pump to push out enough product, or is the squeeze bottle difficult to grab? If you are concerned about sustainability and recycling, Amika uses PCR packaging, offers refill pouches and is partnered with TerraCycle to allow customers to recycle their used products easily.

How much you can expect to spend on Amika products

Depending on the ingredients and product size, you can expect to spend between $10-$50 on Amika products.

Amika product FAQ

How often should I use a hair mask?

A. While most hair masks are okay to use once a week, it’s best to follow any instructions on the package. However, it also depends on the hair type and texture. For example, thick hair can tolerate more moisture without getting weighed down than thin hair.

How do I use dry shampoo?

A. To get the most out of your dry shampoo, it’s best used before going to bed to give it ample time to absorb excess oil. However, you can use it any time of day. After spraying over your roots, rub it thoroughly with your hands before brushing your hair.

What’s the best Amika product to buy?

Top Amika product

Amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Hair Mask

What you need to know: With the brand’s bond-cure technology, this hair mask works to repair damaged hair and reduce future breakage.

What you’ll love: This mask is packed with hydrating ingredients, including mango butter, shea butter, borage oil and sea buckthorn. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan and recyclable with TerraCycle.

What you should consider: Since it’s a thick mask, it is recommended for medium to thick hair as it could weigh down thin strands.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top Amika product for the money

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

What you need to know: This talc-free dry shampoo absorbs oil for a freshly washed look without leaving behind white residue or undesirable texture.

What you’ll love: Ideal for all hair types, this dry shampoo absorbs oil, reduces odor and adds volume to flat hair, allowing you to extend the time between hair washes. Its fragrance is a blend of vanilla, clover, and citrus.

What you should consider: If it’s not rubbed in thoroughly, this dry shampoo may show white powder on dark hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Amika Bust Your Brass Blonde Purple Shampoo

What you need to know: If you’re looking to tone brassy hues, this ultra-violet shampoo is ideal for blonde, silver and gray hair.

What you’ll love: In addition to toning hair, this purple shampoo also hydrates, strengthens and repairs hair. The ingredients include the brand’s bond-cure technology, quinoa protein and hydrating plant butters. Also, it’s suitable for fine, medium or thick hair.

What you should consider: If left in too long, this shampoo is strong enough to turn your hair a light purple shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.