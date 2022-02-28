Which nose and ear hair trimmer is best?

According to an informal survey, nearly half of the women polled by a popular men’s magazine would rather talk to someone with bad breath than visible nose hair. If you want to make a good impression, it’s important to keep your nose hair properly trimmed.

The best nose hair trimmer can not only painlessly clip away unsightly hairs, it should be easy to clean as well. ToiletTree Products Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer, for example, offers all of that, plus it has an LED light that makes it easier to see what you’re trimming.

What to know before you buy a nose and ear hair trimmer

What’s the purpose of nose and ear hair?

We have nose hair and ear hair for a reason: it helps keep unsafe particles from entering our bodies. The thick coarse hairs that populate our nostrils and ears catch dust, pollen, bacteria and more to serve as the first line of defense for our well-being. Unfortunately, sometimes these hairs can grow long enough to become visible. When this happens, it’s best to give them a quick trim to tidy things up.

Rotary trimmer vs. facial hair trimmer

A nose and ear hair trimmer is different from a facial hair trimmer. The end of a nose and ear hair trimmer looks like a little cone, while the end of a facial hair trimmer looks like a small comb. With a nose hair trimmer, larger hairs enter the cone and are quickly trimmed down. On the other hand, a facial hair trimmer is designed to remove the hair down to just above the skin. When removing nose and ear hair, you only want to remove the visible portion, not the entire hair. For trimming nose and ear hair, make sure you purchase a rotary trimmer, not a facial hair trimmer.

What to look for in a quality nose and ear hair trimmer

Versatility

A quality nose and ear hair trimmer should have attachments that allow you to also trim your eyebrows and remove any stray facial hair. Additionally, it may have an LED light so you can more easily see the area where you’re trimming.

Rechargeable vs. battery-powered trimmer

With a rechargeable nose hair trimmer, you never have to purchase new batteries, so there are no long-term usage costs — when the unit runs out of power, just plug it in and charge it up. The downside to a rechargeable unit is it takes time to recharge, you can’t just slip a new battery in and be ready to trim in a few seconds.

Ease of cleaning

A waterproof nose and ear hair trimmer is best because it means that cleaning the unit will mostly involve rinsing it under running water. Additionally, if you prefer, you can use a waterproof nose and ear hair trimmer in the shower.

How much you can expect to spend on a nose and ear hair trimmer

While it’s definitely possible to spend more or less, the bulk of nose hair trimmers are available in the $10-$20 price range.

Nose and ear hair trimmer FAQ

What happens if I trim away too much nose hair?

A. Since the primary purpose of nose hair is to keep harmful debris from entering the body, removing too much could actually cause increased aggravation for individuals who have allergies or asthma. Furthermore, completely removing hairs can cause painful ingrown hairs and you might also damage the mucous membranes located inside your nose. While none of these are life-threatening consequences, they may create discomfort.

Why does nose hair grow so much as we get older?

A. Although this might sound like a line from a comedian’s “troubles with getting older” routine, the hormone called dihydrotestosterone, which is thought to be responsible for male pattern baldness, is believed to also be responsible for stimulating the rapid growth of hair in areas such as the nose and the ears as we get older.

What’s the best nose and ear hair trimmer to buy?

Top nose and ear hair trimmer

ToiletTree Products Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer

What you need to know: This compact model has the features you need — it’s powerful, offers smooth cutting and is easy to clean.

What you’ll love: The ToiletTree nose and ear hair trimmer is designed so it’s easy to grip and control. The LED light comes in handy for those hard-to-see hairs, and the rotary trimmer tip allows hairs to enter from both the top and the sides for more versatile trimming capabilities. Plus, the unit comes with a limited lifetime guarantee.

What you should consider: Occasionally, a user had an issue with their model, but they were pleasantly surprised by the quick and efficient response of the customer service team.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nose and ear hair trimmer for the money

Wahl Lighted Ear, Nose & Brow Trimmer

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a versatile trimmer that can handle a wide variety of trimming needs on a budget, this is your top option.

What you’ll love: This model only requires one AA battery to trim nose hairs, ear hairs and eyebrows. The unit also comes with a detailed attachment so you can remove stray hairs, no matter where you find them. It’s lightweight and features detachable, rinseable heads for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: Some users felt the eyebrow attachment wasn’t as impressive as the unit’s ability to handle nose and ear hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panasonic ER-GN30-K Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer

What you need to know: This considerately designed nose and ear hair trimmer has a comfortable grip and advanced cutting technology.

What you’ll love: The dual-edge blades in this trimmer can cut hair from both the sides and the top of the unit. This model is designed to work either in or out of the shower, and the vortex cleaning system doesn’t just rinse away stubble, it flushes the trimmer clean.

What you should consider: Occasionally, this product will grab and pull a hair instead of trimming it, which can briefly be painful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

