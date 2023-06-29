Grab these discounted luxury beauty products before Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 is nearly upon us, which means massive discounts on top products across all categories are almost here. But you don’t have to wait until July 11 and 12 to start saving big on products across Amazon — there are tons of exciting early deals that you can shop right now. You’ll already find deep discounts on many popular products on Amazon, including in the beauty and grooming section. There are lots of great savings on hair tools, electric razors, skin care products and more.

Of course, we’re also carefully eyeing the luxury beauty product category so we can be the first to let you know of any worthy discounts on these high-priced items. If you’re itching for a new luxe shampoo or high-end mascara, you’re in luck — many of these products are already discounted. We’re even spotting deals worth snatching up on some of our favorite products that have been vetted by the Testing Lab.

Best luxury beauty discounts during Prime Day 2023

Urban Decay Naked Eye Shadow Palette 20% OFF

This cult-favorite eye shadow palette features 12 rose-hued neutrals in matte, pearl and metallic finishes. The colors are specifically formulated to look good on every eye color and skin tone and to be easily mixed and matched.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eye Shadow 71% OFF

For a smear-proof liquid eyeshadow that lasts all day, try this pick from a celebrity-owned brand. This highly pigmented, long-wearing product is blendable and buildable with a major color payoff.

Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 12% OFF

This gentle treatment cleanser from a salon-favorite brand is formulated with salicylic acid to help relieve and prevent dandruff while soothing irritated scalps. The dermatologist-tested product is formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. It’s color and keratin treatment safe.

Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation 26% OFF

This handmade pressed powder foundation helps you create a perfect canvas with a natural matte finish. It’s packed with antioxidants to deliver all-day hydration as you wear it.

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara 20% OFF

From a makeup-artist-loved brand, this hyper-pigmented, volumizing and lengthening mascara delivers fuller-looking lashes in an intense black color. It builds volume from root to tip, and it’s formulated with a blend of proteins and amino acids, which can help stimulate lash growth.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eye-Dentify Gel Kohl Eyeliner 48% OFF

Glide this creamy, pigment-packed gel kohl eyeliner pencil along your waterline. It’s easy to blend and smudge if a more worn-in look is desired. Once set, it becomes water-resistant for all-day wear.

StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer 25% OFF

Try this breathable primer that uses optical blurring microspheres to help reduce the appearance of deep-set wrinkles. Beyond its skin care benefits, it helps create the perfect base for your makeup.

Products to watch this Prime Day

