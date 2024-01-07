Amazon has a secret storefront of beauty finds

File this under our favorite Amazon hacks: It turns out the mega online retailer has a secret storefront of professional skin care and beauty products from dermatologist-approved brands. Dubbed the Professional Skin Care section, this trove of expert-quality beauty products contains everything from cleansers to sun care to makeup.

With so many amazing beauty products offered, it can be overwhelming to sift through the expansive selection. That’s why we’ve done the work for you and highlighted 10 of the best products you can shop from Amazon’s Professional Skin Care selection.

How to access Amazon’s secret beauty storefront

You won’t find a big button on Amazon’s home page to direct you to the secret beauty-themed storefront. Instead, you can click here to access all the professional-grade skin care and makeup products in one place.

Amazon organizes the storefront by category — including oils and serums, body care and treatments and masks — so it’s easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Or, if you just want to browse the expansive selection, you can click “Shop All.”

You can also shop the storefront by a specific skin care concern. There are collections of products to address various concerns including lines and wrinkles, acne, sensitive skin or dryness. We love that there’s an extensive collection of sun protection products, from sunscreen to tinted SPF moisturizers, since dermatologists recommend wearing SPF year-round — not just in the summer.

Though many of the products in the Professional Skin Care section may be pricier than your average drugstore finds, you can feel confident purchasing them since everything in the secret storefront is expert-approved. That means the people who know the most about skin care (such as dermatologists) are fans of these exact products.

Best professional skin care on Amazon

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

This unscented, oil-free face moisturizer won’t clog pores and is safe for sensitive skin. It’s formulated with a combination of prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, niacinamide and glycerin, which work in tandem to leave your skin hydrated and restored.

Eau Thermale Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel

Great for acne-prone skin, this alcohol-free cleansing gel eliminates impurities without drying or stripping the skin. It’s noncomedogenic and can be used twice daily to cleanse your moistened face or body.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

This broad spectrum SPF 50 tinted moisturizer will help protect your face from harmful ultraviolet rays while leaving a smoothing, matte finish on your skin. The nongreasy formula won’t leave a white cast on your skin and is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Dermablend Loose Setting Powder

Set your makeup, including concealer and foundation, with this blurring loose finishing powder. It has a translucent, matte finish and applies clear despite the white look of the powder. It’s fragrance-free, oil-free and lightweight.

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

Hyaluronic acid increases skin moisture and flexibility. In this daily face serum, it works as a leading ingredient to plump and strengthen the skin. The lightweight and fast-absorbing product is safe for sensitive skin and can be applied on cleansed skin before a moisturizer.

PCA SKIN Hydroquinone-Free Pigment Gel Dark Spot Corrector

This spot treatment helps address discoloration on the skin by working to fade dark spots and even skin tone. The ultra-potent serum is formulated with kojic and azelaic acid to help promote a clearer complexion. It can be applied to a cleansed face and should be followed by sunscreen.

Revision Skincare Intellishade Original

This SPF 45 moisturizer blends seamlessly with your natural skin tone to reveal brighter and more even-toned skin. It contains brightening vitamin C, as well as a blend of three peptides, which work to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

NassifMD Detox Pads Facial Radiance Pads

Swipe these cleansing and exfoliating wipes across your face to help remove dead skin cells, clean pores and improve your skin’s overall complexion and texture. They’re formulated with glycolic acid, salicylic acid, mineral salts and aloe vera.

Dermablend Insta-Grip Jelly Primer

This three-in-one product works as a moisturizer, a tightening mask and a facial primer to prep your skin for makeup application. The lightweight, clear jelly formula absorbs into your skin to create a smooth surface for applying foundation and concealer. Its silicone- and fragrance-free.

PCA SKIN Overnight Face Mask

Give your skin a boost of hydration while you sleep with this overnight hyaluronic acid-based sleeping mask. When worn for eight hours while you slumber, this mask helps quench dry skin and improve luminosity and radiance, leaving your skin looking healthier in the morning.

