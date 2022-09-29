Which cellulite product is best?

Are you feeling self-conscious about your “orange peel” areas? Cellulite is a normal skin condition that affects the majority of people, including most women. If you’re not satisfied with living with it, there are products to help you reduce the appearance of your cellulite. For firming and smoothing, the Bella B Body Buzz Cream, which features a pleasant, light scent, is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a cellulite product

What is cellulite?

Cellulite is a common skin condition that often appears in the stomach, rear and thigh area and has a telltale “cottage cheese” texture. While it’s completely benign from a medical perspective, many people feel uncomfortable with visible cellulite, and it can lead to feelings of lack of self-esteem when it comes time to expose these regions of the body (such as, for example, going swimming at the beach).

What can I do to help reduce my cellulite?

According to the National Institutes of Health, there may be a link between endocrine health and cellulite formation. While it also may be genetic, and unaffected by your habits, lifestyle changes such as consuming less caffeine, eating fruit and vegetables, and losing weight may all help lessen your cellulite.

How can a cellulite product help?

While lifestyle shifts may help, a cream designed to target the appearance of cellulite is a solid approach to taking back your skin. They often moisturize and tighten the skin while also helping to lessen cellulite. Similarly, stretch mark creams can help reduce not just the appearance of stretch marks, but also rejuvenate the skin.

What to look for in a quality cellulite product

Active ingredients

The most common ingredients in cellulite creams include:

Caffeine: Dehydrates the fat cells that cause the appearance of cellulite, shrinking them.

Dehydrates the fat cells that cause the appearance of cellulite, shrinking them. Shea butter: Smoothes and conditions the skin.

Smoothes and conditions the skin. Retinol: Helps with skin turnover and blood flow

Helps with skin turnover and blood flow Vitamin C: Helps reduce inflammation, a potential cause of cellulite.

For those with sensitive skin, it may be wise to first consult your dermatologist before starting a new regimen that contains these ingredients.

Free of unwanted ingredients

Potential irritants such as parabens, perfumes or allergens sometimes can be found in cellulite creams. Look through the ingredients list to make sure there’s nothing that could inflame your sensitive skin.

Aromatherapy and hot creams

There are add-ons that can make a cellulite product even better. Aromatherapy incorporates refreshing essential oils to relax you when you apply the cream. On the other hand, some creams become warm to the touch when you rub them into your skin, making for a soothing spa-like experience.

Roll-on applicator

Roll-on products let you penetrate skin deeply without having to get your hands covered in them, making them great for quick on-the-go use.

How much you can expect to spend on a cellulite product

On average, a cellulite cream costs $15-$80. The price depends on its size and manufacturer, and the cost of ingredients.

Cellulite product FAQ

How can I make the most of my cellulite product?

A. While it’s hard to know how effective one will be for you until you start a regimen, there are things you can do to get the most out of it. Be sure to use it every day (or, if the manufacturer recommends, twice a day). Applying it after a hot shower may help you remember to use it, and help your skin absorb it more deeply, providing a relaxing ritual.

Do cellulite products help with other skin conditions, too?

A. Although they’re primarily designed to target the appearance of cellulite, their active ingredients may help tighten skin and lessen other skin conditions, such as stretch marks, dryness and discoloration.

What is the best cellulite product to buy?

Top cellulite product

Bella B Body Buzz Cream

What you need to know: This nature-powered, silky smooth treatment offers a soothing daily conditioning for your skin.

What you’ll love: It’s allergen- and paraben-free and made from natural ingredients. It has a light natural fragrance, and it’s creamy but not too thick, so you can apply it twice a day without feeling cakey.

What you should consider: Some reviewers with especially thick cellulite reported not seeing much of a change after using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cellulite product for the money

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula

What you need to know: Hydrating and conditioning your skin has never been more of a bargain than with this lotion.

What you’ll love: This cocoa-butter lotion contains vitamin E and goes on thick, making it ideal for severe cases of cellulite. It can also double as a stretch-mark cream if you’re pregnant or have lost or gained a considerable amount of weight.

What you should consider: While some like the creamy consistency, others may find it too thick for daily use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Cellulite Cream

What you need to know: If you like the luxury of a hot cream to massage into your skin, this does the trick.

What you’ll love: It makes application feel luxurious, so applying it daily becomes a habit to look forward to. It also features aromatherapy in the form of eucalyptus, pine, grapefruit and mint essences.

What you should consider: The combination of aromas and warming sensations may prove overwhelming for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

