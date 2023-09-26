These are our must-try items from Rihanna’s skin care line

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line is well respected as one of the most inclusive, thoughtful and innovative cosmetics brands on the market. And ever since its 2020 launch with three hero products — an SPF moisturizer, a cleanser, and a toner-serum hybrid — the brand’s skin care section, Fenty Skin, has been delivering high-quality, skin-loving essentials that are well worthy of front-row spots in our skin care lineups.

What sets Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line apart?

Simplicity

Fenty Skin focuses highly on the user experience. The products are not over-complicated, nor are they intimidating. Rihanna’s original three skin care products are a complete routine in themselves, and every launch since has built on those staple pieces.

Inclusivity

When designing the SPF 30 moisturizer, Rihanna made sure that the product left no white cast on the skin, regardless of the user’s skin tone (whereas many other sunscreen products may leave a white film on darker skin tones). The brand also uses models of a wide range of skin tones, genders and ages to show that the products truly are for everybody.

Impact

The line is also earth-conscious with the use of refillable packaging made from recyclable and post-consumer recycled materials.

Ingredients

Fenty Skin uses powerful, pore-targeting ingredients that can be used day or night, such as niacinamide, alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids. It also leans heavily on antioxidant-packed fruit extracts, such as Barbados cherry, which is loaded with vitamin C and helps condition skin.

Quality

After testing many of the products in the Fenty Skin line, we came away impressed with the quality, ease of use and fair price points. We see these products as worthy investments.

Best Fenty Skin products to try

Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot-Targeting Gel

The brand’s newest launch is a salicylic acid spot-targeting gel that helps fight blemishes, reduces surface oil, calms skin and guards against environmental stressors. The non-drying product has a unique jelly texture, which dries quickly and is invisible on all skin tones, making it easy to wear under your makeup.

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Moisturizer

Though you may associate sunburns with the summer, it’s just as important to protect your skin with an SPF product in the fall and winter. This noncomedogenic lightweight moisturizer with SPF 30 has none of the chalkiness or greasiness of traditional sunscreen, regardless of your skin tone. It works to brighten skin and reduces the look of pores, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles as it hydrates. It also doubles as a primer.

Fenty Skin Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser with Barbados Cherry

A cleanser and a makeup remover in one, we love that this product is tough enough to fully remove mascara, while still being gentle on skin. Its skin-loving ingredients include ginkgo biloba, which helps balance pores and fight shine and mineral-rich quince fruit and coconut-derived cleansers, which comfort and refresh skin. Unlike many face wash products, it doesn’t leave your skin feeling tight.

Fenty Skin Melt Awf Jelly Oil Makeup-Melting Cleanser

With a blend of nine luxe oils (think: kalahari melon, bergamot and grapefruit oils) and softening and conditioning shea butter, this strong-yet-gentle cleanser helps to easily melt away even the toughest makeup products. It rinses off quickly without leaving any residue, and it leaves skin feeling hydrated and nourished.

Fenty Skin Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry

A hybrid between a toner and a serum, this skin treatment helps reduce the look of pores, visibly fade dark spots, smooth and plump skin, and diminish shine without stripping moisture. It contains niacinamide, which targets pores and helps to even skin tone. It has a light and pleasant scent of cherry and fig.

Fenty Skin Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid Tamarind

If your skin could use an extra boost of hydration, this hyaluronic acid-based toner-essence combination product could do the trick. It works to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier, while hydrating and conditioning skin. Furthermore, it helps reduce the look of pores and evens skin tone.

Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub

Gentle exfoliation can help brighten and refine skin. This exfoliating cleanser — containing Barbados cherry, fruit enzymes and caffeine — melts into a luxe lather and helps to buff away dry, flaky skin to reveal smoother skin. While it’s well-suited for oily and combination skin, it’s still gentle enough for use on sensitive skin.

Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask with Salicylic Acid and Charcoal

Just 10 minutes of letting your skin soak in this creamy mask can help purify your pores and clear dirt, while leaving your skin soft and conditioned after use. It uses lightweight whipped clay to help extract grime and impurities. Meanwhile, clarifying salicylic acid and detoxifying charcoal work in tandem to help clear your skin.

Fenty Skin Butta Drip Whipped Oil Body Cream With Tropical Oils Shea Butter

This thick, rich body moisturizer contains a blend of seven conditioning essential oils, which melt into skin and replenish it with hydration instantly and over time. Glycerin helps lock in moisture, while the product leaves skin with a healthy-looking, non-sticky sheen. The tropical scent is a nice touch.

Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recover Lip Mask With Pomegranate Sterols Vitamin E

In the colder months, your lips need extra protection from the dry air. This vanilla-scented lip mask instantly hydrates and nourishes while smoothing lip texture. It leaves a clean sheen on lips.

