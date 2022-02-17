Which twin duvet cover is best?

If you want a simple way to refresh your decor without spending a ton of money or time doing so, a duvet cover is a great solution. Transform your guest room or your child’s room with a twin duvet cover. You can do this to match the changing seasons or a new coat of paint. It’s an easy swap that also protects high-quality comforters and duvet inserts from damage, too.

The Hotel Collection Duvet Cover is a great twin duvet cover that features a luxuriously high thread count. With a duvet like this, you’re sure to feel like you’re on vacation in a luxury hotel.

What to know before you buy a twin duvet cover

Thread count

Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric. A twin duvet cover with a high thread count (600 or more) feels luxurious. High thread count also feels more substantial, which offers more durability. This is a must when shopping for a twin duvet cover for a children’s room.

Style

Duvet covers for twin beds don’t need to feature cartoon characters or bold colors. Some people utilize twin beds to add sleeping space in small rooms and want a bit of refinement. Twin duvet covers come in a wide variety of prints, patterns and soft fabrics.

Material

Just like sheets, duvet covers come in a variety of materials, including 100% polyester microfibers, cotton, linen, silk and satin. Many duvet covers also come in blends of natural and manufactured fibers for easier cleaning.

Each of these materials comes with advantages and disadvantages. Although 100% Egyptian cotton feels soft and substantial, cotton wrinkles more easily and can lose its crisp look quickly. Silk duvets look gorgeous but require special care. Despite their exquisite feel, they stain and tear more easily than other fabrics.

Consider where you plan to use your twin duvet cover (i.e., child’s bedroom or a guest room) and select the material accordingly.

What to look for in a quality twin duvet cover

Matching shams

Twin duvet covers often come with at least one matching sham. The best sets include at least two shams, with an option to purchase more separately.

Reversible

Extend the life of your twin duvet cover and expand your decorating possibilities by choosing one with a reversible cover. These generally have a pattern on one side and a solid color on the other. This feature gives you more choices and allows you to completely transform the look of the room by simply flipping the duvet over.

Hidden closure

Duvet covers feature closures like snaps, buttons or zippers. The best twin duvet covers have hidden closures. These look better than others, and you can generally find them on higher-quality duvet covers. Hidden zippers are also less likely to snag on sheets or pajamas.

Corner ties

You will want to use a duvet cover with corner ties if you plan on using a duvet insert. Duvet inserts often have a grommet in each corner. Ties run through the grommets to hold the duvet insert in place, which prevents the duvet from bunching.

How much you can expect to spend on a twin duvet cover

A twin duvet cover will cost between $50-$300 depending on material, brand and design.

Twin duvet cover FAQ

Can any comforter be placed inside a duvet cover?

A. Duvet covers are designed to hold a duvet insert, but you can use it with any comforter. The tricky part with using a comforter is it may not fit the duvet cover correctly. A comforter that is smaller than the duvet cover is prone to bunching and sliding around, while one that is larger won’t allow the cover to lie flat on the bed.

Many manufacturers offer comforters and duvet inserts that specifically go with their duvet covers. Purchasing a duvet cover and insert from the same company helps ensure correct sizing.

Should you dry clean a duvet cover?

A. It depends. Before you clean your duvet cover, check the label to see the manufacturer’s recommendations. You can wash most cotton duvet covers in a washing machine and either dry on low heat or hang dry them. But silk, wool and some fabric blends will need to be dry cleaned for best results.

What’s the best twin duvet cover to buy?

Top twin duvet cover

Hotel Collection Duvet Cover

What you need to know: You’ll feel like you’re on vacation at a fine hotel with this duvet cover.

What you’ll love: The 680 thread count makes this Supima cotton duvet feel luxurious and soft. The zipper closure is discreet. The duvet cover is trimmed with a simple eyelet border. It’s available in three colors and three sizes.

What you should consider: Some users reported pilling after just a few washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top twin duvet cover for the money

HighBuy Store Duvet Cover and Floral Bedding Set

What you need to know: This beautiful duvet cover is available at a very affordable price.

What you’ll love: It’s 100% cotton, reversible and available in 12 colors and patterns. It comes with two matching shams. It has a hidden zipper closure and four corner ties to hold a duvet insert in place.

What you should consider: You should not dry this in the dryer since this can cause shrinkage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Charter Club Damask Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This twin duvet cover is elegant and understated, making it a great choice for a guest room.

What you’ll love: It comes with two matching shams, is machine washable and features 550 thread count in 100% Supima cotton. The subtle stripe is beautiful and comes in five neutral covers to match a variety of decor.

What you should consider: It’s not very soft right out of the package but does get softer after several washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

