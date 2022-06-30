People who sleep on their backs often prefer more firm support for sleeping, while those who sleep on their sides may benefit from a softer one.

Which firm mattress topper is best?

If you want to get a good night’s sleep every night, you should like the bed you sleep on. If your bed is uncomfortable, leaving you tossing and turning all night, you’ll likely fall short of the recommended eight hours of sleep.

However, mattress toppers help combat this problem by providing a straightforward solution to an uncomfortable mattress. Manufacturers use various materials in several levels of firmness, so you can find a mattress topper that will help guarantee a comfortable and peaceful night’s rest. If you want a firm mattress topper that will support you and be comfortable you while you sleep, the Tempur-Pedic Supreme 3-Inch Mattress Topper is a great option.

What you should know before you buy a firm mattress topper

Material

Egg-crate foam toppers are incredibly light and roll up quickly, making them great for traveling. Memory foam contours to your body’s natural shape while still providing firm support and is known to help people who suffer from back and neck pain. Gel toppers are made with gel-infused foam, and although they are cooler than memory foam, they are just as comfortable. Finally, there are latex and polyester toppers, which can also provide ample support for your body.

Firmness

Mattress toppers have different firmness ratings based on the materials and thickness. Deciding what firmness is best for you comes down to personal preference. Do you enjoy a mattress that provides plush comfort while molding to your body? Or would you rather have a mattress that feels firm and supportive?

Heat

Different materials also affect the amount of heat radiating off the mattress topper at night. People often critique memory foam for being too warm, leaving sleepers feeling hot at night. Gel and latex mattress toppers are better at circulating heat and as a result, offer a far cooler sleeping experience.

What to look for in a quality firm mattress topper

Weight

The thicker and larger the mattress topper, the heavier it will be. Knowing how heavy a mattress topper is will be beneficial when you need to place it, move it or flip it over.

Washable covers

Some mattress toppers come with removable covers that make cleaning easy. These covers effortlessly slide off your mattress topper and are machine washable. Just throw it in with your bedsheets for stress-free cleaning.

How much you can expect to spend on a firm mattress topper

Memory foam mattress toppers are some of the most popular and have a wide price range of $40-$300. Gel mattress toppers cost $35-$800, with some of the higher-end versions being a bit more expensive. Mattress toppers made from other materials such as latex, polyester or egg crate cost $15-$400.

Firm mattress topper FAQ

Is having a firm mattress topper necessary?

A. No. Mattress toppers are not for everyone. However, many people find mattress toppers a helpful and comfortable addition. If you want to have a more restful night’s sleep, they are worth a try.

How do you clean a firm mattress topper?

A. Most mattress toppers are like mattresses, and you do not need to clean them directly. However, some come with removable, washable linings. Make sure to clean your sheets and mattress topper lining regularly to keep your bedding fresh and clean.

What’s the best firm mattress topper to buy?

Top firm mattress topper

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Mattress Topper

What you should know: A leading brand in mattress-related products, Tempur-Pedic’s mattress topper offers a durable, quality product. This topper is popular among many.

What you’ll love: It features a 3-inch-thick memory foam topper that conforms to a person’s body while still supporting their back. It also comes with a washable cover.

What you should consider: Memory foam retains heat quickly, and some may feel it gets too hot on warm nights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top firm mattress topper for the money

UTTU Mattress Topper

What you should know: The UTTU mattress topper has a two-layer design that provides both support and cushioning for a night of relaxed sleep.

What you’ll love: This firm mattress topper evenly distributes a person’s weight, and its Red Respira foam consists of a ventilated structure to keep the topper cool.

What you should consider: Although advertised as a firm option, some users said this topper is too soft for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ViscoSoft 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What you should know: The ViscoSoft mattress topper is a gel-infused topper built to optimize airflow and help relieve joint and back pain.

What you’ll love: It is built with a gel-infused memory foam that helps keep the topper cool all night. It also comes with a removable cover and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users reported the gel makes the topper smell for the first few nights. Try airing it out for a day before using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

