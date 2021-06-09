If you opt for a shower tent that has both UV-reflective material and a skylight, you can block some of the sun’s harmful rays without getting too hot.

Which is the best camping shower tent?

After a long day of hiking, bird watching, biking or whatever adventure you find yourself on while camping, a nice shower is a perfect way to end the day. A shower tent provides you the necessary privacy to get clean after a fun-filled day of camping, especially if you’re at a music festival or state park.

Not all shower tents offer the same quality, privacy and ease of use. Taking a few minutes to familiarize yourself with the differences is the first step to a comfortable camp shower.

What you need to know before buying a camping shower tent

Are camping shower tents multifunctional?

Most camping shower tents function as changing rooms or have areas to hang portable solar shower bags. Many tents are designed with toilet paper rolls so you can easily use them for your portable toilet as well.

Do portable showers allow UV rays?

Some shower tents do a great job blocking out harmful UV rays thanks to multi-layered or silver-coated polyester material. Thinner pop-up showers don’t do a great job of blocking out UV rays but are often less expensive. Still, if you plan on using your portable shower for extended periods, you might want to consider a UV-blocking material so you don’t end up with an unexpected burn.

Can you see through camping shower tents?

Camping showers with thick, UV-blocking material often do a great job of protecting your privacy. Some thinner models may allow people outside the tent to see your silhouette, making using it significantly less comfortable.

How much do shower tents for camping cost?

Single room shower tents cost anywhere from $20-$100 depending on the size of the tent and the thickness of the material. Double room shower tents may cost you $150 or more.

Best portable camping shower tents

WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent

The thick silver-coated material in this pop-up shower blocks out harmful UV rays to keep you from getting burned while showering. WolfWise’s durable shower pops up in minutes and has a convenient floor mat that keeps your feet clean.

Sold by Amazon

GigaTent Pop Up Pod Privacy Tent

This affordable shower tent pops up instantly but can be a hassle to collapse back down. The tent’s material is sturdy but lightweight. The only major drawback to this model is that some users complained they could see the silhouette, as the material isn’t as thick as some other tents.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Leader Accessories Pop Up Shower Tent

This option’s material is thick enough that you can’t see through it and it is exceptionally sturdy once assembled. The partial floor in this tent helps you keep your feet clean and is removable.

Sold by Amazon

WolfWise Pop-up Shower Tent

Although the material this tent is made of is not as thick as WolfWise’s other model; it manages to block out roughly 60% of the sun’s harmful UV rays. This tent takes less than two minutes to take down and has a convenient mesh top that allows smells out and keeps bugs from getting in.

Sold by Amazon

Abco Tech Pop Up Privacy Tent

Abco Tech’s thick silver-coated polyester helps block out the Sunlight and ensures nobody can see your silhouette from the outside. This tent has convenient pockets to place small objects in while you use it and folds down into a unique circular case. Although this is a capable shower tent, some users felt the build quality was not worth the price.

Sold by Amazon

Your Choice Privacy Tent

This tent pops up or collapses in less than a minute. The material is lightweight, but you can’t see through it, and it does a pretty good job at blocking out UV rays. Still, some users felt that the straps and zippers were not well-built.

Sold by Amazon

Vidalido Outdoor Shower Tent

At $110, this isn’t the most affordable shower tent out there, but at 55 inches wide and 86 inches tall, it is the most spacious. This sturdy tent can support a 5-gallon shower bag and stands up to windy conditions, although you can see a slight silhouette outside the tent.

Sold by Amazon

Green Elephant Camping Shower Tent

This sturdy tent has a built-in towel and clothes hanger, flashlight hanger, toilet paper holder and storage pouch. The darkened material doesn’t allow anyone to see through, and it pops up and collapses in seconds.

Sold by Amazon

Kamp-Rite Privacy Shelter with Shower

This roomy portable privacy tent comes with its own portable shower bag. Some users felt the included poles were not sturdy enough for the structure to stay up on windy days.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Lightspeed Outdoors Xtra Wide Quick Set Up Privacy Tent

Lightspeed Outdoors’ spacious portable shower is 7 feet by 5 feet. This sturdy tent takes only seconds to set up or takedown and has a convenient removable floor. Still, some users felt the tent got hot quickly, and the poles seem to bend when using a solar shower bag.

Sold by Amazon

KingCamp Oversize Shower Tent

Although this option is nearly $200, it comes with a lot of amenities such as inside pocket, shower stand, outside pockets, and inner rope. This enormous tent has a mesh floor that allows water to escape without getting your feet dirty.

Sold by Amazon

G4Free Camping Shower Tent

This stylish tent has an easy-to-remove velcro floor to keep your feet clean and does an excellent job protecting your privacy. Although the zippers are a bit flimsy, the built-in clothesline, mesh skylight and durable poles make this a perfect choice for outdoor showers while camping.

Sold by Amazon

