The long summer break is a great time for kids to get their minds off the coming school year. But whether they stayed home or went to summer camp, there comes a time when you must start to plan ahead.

While they might be more concerned about a new wardrobe, parents know that they won’t pass the new year with just a bright smile. They’re going to need supplies, and it might seem like a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. Take the unnecessary stress out of back-to-school shopping by getting a supply kit packed with everything they’ll need.

Essential ingredients for a successful start

Being thoroughly prepared is an excellent way to start a new grade. Of course, different grades need different items in their kits, but some universal objects are great from kindergarten to senior high.

For basic note-taking and studying, it’s essential to have a few pens, a pencil, an eraser and a ruler. Some paperclips, file dividers or a pencil sharpener will also come in handy. All these items need to be stored somewhere, and a sturdy pencil case is the best for that.

To nail art projects or presentations, a couple of Sharpies, colored highlighters, scissors and a glue stick will do wonders. But naturally, you can’t expect your child to walk around school carrying their art supplies and pencil case by hand. Put everything into a sturdy backpack or shoulder bag, ensuring that it is big enough for their textbooks, too.

Age-appropriate supply kits

Generally, back-to-school supply kits are made up of items used by kindergarten, elementary or middle school students. But if you want to put your own kit together, you must ensure that the items are age-appropriate.

For example, for younger students, you should avoid sharp scissors in favor of blunt, safety scissors. High school students probably won’t use a glue stick but might prefer a contact adhesive for paper or cardboard. You’ll also get strange looks if you throw in a box of crayons, so rather include some durable highlighters or markers.

Don’t forget to review your kid’s recommended items for the upcoming year. You might be covering the essentials with a supply kit, but there could be other objects that they need, such as a protractor, a sturdy lunch box, different colored pens or a stapler.

Best back-to-school supply kits

Moda West 52-Piece Back to School Supply Kit for K-12

This massive selection of 52 pieces comes pre-packaged and has everything a child needs. It includes notebooks, folders, pens and pencils, highlighters, an eraser and a clear pencil case. For art projects, it includes a 5-inch scissor, two glue sticks and an 8-inch ruler.

Trail Maker 20-Piece School Supplies for K-12

Suitable for all grades, this supply kit includes a spiral notebook, a pocket folder, a ruler, three ballpoint pens and two pencils. You can store everything in the canvas pencil case. While it doesn’t include scissors, there is a glue stick and crayons for projects.

Trail Maker 45-Piece School Essentials

This 45-piece bulk pack of school supplies is perfect for students up to elementary school. In addition to the two spiral notebooks and four pocket folders, the supply kit includes several pens, pencils, highlighters and two glue sticks. There is also a box of crayons, a ruler and scissors.

School Supply Boxes 32-Piece Back To School Supply Box Grades K-5

Perfect for elementary school students, this supply box comes with a clear plastic pencil case, 12 colored pencils and a 10-pack of regular pencils. For creative projects, there is a 10-pack of Crayola markers, a 24-pack of Crayola crayons, glue sticks and scissors.

Moda West 17-Inch Backpacks with 52-Piece School Supply Kit

If there are a lot of kids in the neighborhood or the family, this bundle is an excellent choice. The kit includes eight 17-inch backpacks, each with its own 52-piece school supplies. This comprises two notebooks, several pens and pencils, highlighters and pocket folders.

Bundles Galore Mega Back to School Supply Kit Bundle

This bundle is perfect for all grades and includes everything a student might need. The more than 90 pieces include 10 pocket folders, five notebooks, four glue sticks, several pens and pencils and five Sharpie chisel tip highlighters. And since returning to school is tough, it includes a 2-inch stress ball.

Sharpie Expo Paper Mate Back 2 School Essentials 37-Piece Kit

Back to school is made easy with this bundle from Sharpie. The 37-piece kit includes a host of items for late-night studying, such as six mechanical pencils, six regular lead pencils, two fine-point Sharpie markers, and five highlighters. There are also two erasers, two glue sticks and a ruler.

School Supply Bundle Pack for High School, Middle School or College

This bundle includes a ring binder, two spiral notebooks, a pack of dividers, five mechanical pencils and index cards. Perfect for middle school students through college.

