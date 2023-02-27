How to prepare your kids for Read Across America week

Starting on March 2, students nationwide will celebrate Read Across America with a weeklong celebration of reading and activities. It begins on beloved author Dr. Seuss’ birthday and commemorates his impact on the world through books. The National Education Association’s goal during this week and throughout the rest of the month is to promote knowledge and inclusivity to young children. Getting involved is simple and starts at home by browsing recommended titles and reading to your child. You can also check your child’s school or local library to see what titles, activities or events they promote.

Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share top picks for all ages to prepare for Read Across America Week with picks from BestReviews expert, Librarian Ciera Pasturel.

Shop this segment

“An Elephant & Piggie Biggie!” By Mo Willems

Pasturel recommends this sweet and laugh-out-loud book to young children who are just beginning their reading journey. It’s a short story chronicling the adventures of two best animal friends. With dozens of volumes, kids never have to stop reading.

Sold by Amazon

“Change Sings” By Amanda Gorman

Young readers and children in elementary school will appreciate this beautiful and lyrical picture book. Poet and activist Amanda Gorman helps children learn that when they join their voices together, big and small changes are possible, in the community, the world and themselves.

Sold by Amazon

“Legendborn” By Tracy Deonn

Get ready for mystery, intriguingly rich magic and self-discovery in this two-book series that Pasturel names as one of the best young adult fantasy novels she has ever read. This re-imagined take on the legend of King Arthur braids together diversity, power and grief for an unforgettable story.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Both young and experienced readers alike need this compact yet powerful device for reading and much more. It has a generous display, a 10-week battery life and enough storage for thousands of your must-have books. It also stands up to accidental spills and immersion in water.

Sold by Amazon

Felix Gray Carver Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses

While reading on a Kindle or screen is convenient, it’s a great idea to use blue-light-blocking glasses if you’ll be reading for long periods. In addition to its stylish design, it also works to combat eye strain and sleep cycle disruption.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.