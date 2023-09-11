There’s a lot of excitement around Apple’s 2023 event

The time has finally come! Apple fans have just over 24 hours left to wait until the tech giant’s next big launch event, “Wonderlust.” While the event is sure to contain some surprises, there are a few things we know are coming: the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.

Other than that? Well, rumors are flying. But with the holiday season right around the corner, we’re sure that Tim Cook and Co. have some tricks up their sleeves.

The launches we know are coming

The biggest and most-speculated-about launch that’s definitely happening during “Wonderlust” is the iPhone 15. The new line of iPhones has been the subject of a pretty steady stream of leaks in the last few months, so industry insiders are pretty sure they know what to expect: new colors, a thinner bevel, a lighter frame made of a new titanium alloy, a slightly larger display and a periscopic telephoto lens camera that’s both “significantly sharper” and “a bit lighter than before.”

But the biggest rumored upgrade to the iPhone 15 line is its Thunderbolt high-speed data transfer capability, allowing for faster charging speeds — something iPhone fans have wanted for a long time.

The other product we know for sure is launching tomorrow is the Apple Watch Series 9, but with all the hype around the new iPhones, there haven’t been many rumors about the new wearables. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Other rumored launches coming during ‘Wonderlust’

Some insiders are speculating that Apple could release new AirPods this year. After all, it’s been three years since the AirPods Max were released.

It’s also likely that Apple will use “Wonderlust” to give fans a better look at its upcoming Vision Pro “spatial computing” headset, though that’s not getting released until next year, so we wouldn’t expect anything more than a demo.

Beyond that, there could always be new iPads or Macs, but it seems more likely those would come in 2024, when Apple debuts its M3 chip.

How to watch the Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event

The “Wonderlust” event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

The live stream is available on:

Apple’s website

YouTube

Apple TV app (search for “Apple event”)

