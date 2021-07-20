Which Kindle should I get?

Investing in the best Kindle for kids can offer a great source of entertainment on long trips and keep them engaged with age-appropriate content throughout the school year.

The best Kindles in 2021

Opening up your Kindle and diving into a good book is a relaxing way to spend your free time. Choosing the right Amazon Kindle can help you get the most out of your reading experience. Some Kindles offer varying levels of light suitable for daytime or nighttime reading. Others are waterproof, so you can escape by the pool and not worry about getting wet. Some Kindles even have streaming capabilities so that you can get all your favorite entertainment on one device.

Kindle e-readers aren’t just for adults, either. Investing in the best Kindle for kids can provide kids with a great source of entertainment on long trips and keep them engaged with age-appropriate content throughout the school year.

Best Amazon Kindles of 2021

Best of the best Kindle

Amazon Kindle Oasis

What you need to know: This is a feature-packed model for anyone who wants a top-of-the-line Kindle reading experience.

What you’ll love: The 7-inch display boasts a 300-pixel resolution to give you the best digital reading experience. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof with automatic lighting adjustment and page-turning so you can sit back and relax. There is plenty of storage space, along with WiFi connectivity and built-in Audible software for your convenience.

What you should consider: This is the pricier model, so the cost may be prohibitive. The tablet is slightly less ergonomic than other models. Some users notice issues with battery life and the automatic page-turning feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Kindle

Amazon Kindle

What you need to know: This straightforward Kindle model doesn’t have as many features as other models, but it is a high-value e-reader at an affordable price point.

What you’ll love: This updated model now has a built-in front light for easier reading, as well as an anti-glare screen that is easy on the eyes, even in sunlight. The smaller 6-inch screen is convenient for traveling. WiFi and Audible are included.

What you should consider: This model is not waterproof. The resolution isn’t as crisp as more pricey models, and users experience occasional freezes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best compact Kindle

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

What you need to know: The Kindle Paperwhite is an accessible, travel-sized e-reader with a few upgraded features.

What you’ll love: The 6-inch screen and waterproof design are convenient for traveling and enjoying your favorite reads on vacation. The high-resolution and anti-glare screen are also easy on the eyes.

What you should consider: The lightweight model is a bit less durable. The battery life isn’t as long as expected, and the screen light could be brighter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Best Kindle for streaming apps

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

What you need to know: This tablet can do more than just store your books. You can stream TV, movies and more with pre-loaded apps and a powerful processor.

What you’ll love: Apps like Netflix and Spotify offer even more entertainment options. It even provides Zoom for anyone who needs to video conference on the go. There is up to 12 hours of battery life and up to 1TB of expandable storage, allowing for long hours of uninterrupted media time. This is a great value tablet for the price.

What you should consider: This Kindle does not come with a case. Some users say the battery life lasts longer if you’re reading, but other apps deplete the battery quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best stylish Kindle

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Bundle with The Hunger Games Cover

What you need to know: Full of features like its regular Paperwhite counterpart, this themed Kindle bundle is a must-have for fans of the hit international dystopian series.

What you’ll love: Users appreciate the compact size, waterproof design and high resolution for effortless reading. The bundle includes the Kindle Paperwhite, a power adapter and The Hunger Games Kindle cover. Multiple memory capacities, colors and Hunger Games styles are available for super fans to choose from.

What you should consider: Since this Kindle bundle is for a specific series, it’s not a fit for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best Amazon Kindles for kids

Best of the best Kindle for kids

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

What you need to know: This model for kids is a user-friendly version with few distractions.

What you’ll love: This Kindle’s appeal is its simplicity. There are no streaming services or games. It comes with a one-year FreeTime Unlimited subscription, so kids can choose their own books to read. The parent dashboard allows complete parental control, and the 6-inch display is small enough for kids to carry it with them wherever they go. It can also connect via Bluetooth for listening to audiobooks.

What you should consider: The setup for FreeTime Unlimited can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Kindle for kids

Amazon Kindle Fire 7 Kids Tablet with Kid-Proof Case

What you need to know: At an accessible price point, this Kindle offers a great experience for young readers with less likelihood of damage.

What you’ll love: Parents love the durable case, built-in stand and 2-year warranty, guaranteed to withstand long hours of playtime. Parents can control app usage through the Amazon Parent Dashboard. A year of FreeTime Unlimited is included. The tablet has 16GB of storage, 7 hours of battery life and streaming capabilities.

What you should consider: Users say the charge doesn’t last as long unless you plug into an Amazon charging outlet. The charging port can also be sensitive, so plug and unplug it gently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best multi-purpose Kindle for school-age kids

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

What you need to know: This is the Amazon Kindle for kids who want more than a few books. At a higher price point, you can provide a variety of media for everyone in the family.

What you’ll love: This Kids Pro tablet comes with a heavy-duty case to protect it. 32 GB of storage as well as up to 1TB of expandable storage can handle plenty of playtime. The Amazon Kids+ subscription offers over 20,000 books, TV shows, videos, music and other media. School-age kids can search educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO and more. Families can create multiple profiles so everyone can log in and enjoy their favorite entertainment. It comes in three different colors.

What you should consider: The user interface is not as intuitive and can be cumbersome to navigate through so many apps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.