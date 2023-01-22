The American Dental Association recommends flossing once per day, either before or after brushing.

Which electric toothbrush is best?

Using an electric toothbrush is one of the easiest ways to remove scum and built-up plaque from your teeth. With vibrating or rotating bristles, they are more effective at removing plaque than traditional hand brushing. They have built-in timers for brushing a sufficient amount of time and may even improve your focus.

The two main types of electric toothbrushes are sonic and oscillating models, which will have different vibration modes and varying speeds. Deciding on which electric toothbrush is right for you will come down to several key considerations.

What to know before buying an electric toothbrush

Sonic vs. oscillating

Sonic toothbrushes are capable of vibrating over 30,000 times per minute, making them capable of removing some of the toughest buildupuild-up and bacteria from your mouth. This speed can induce a fluid dynamic, which refers to the process where intense vibrational speed agitates the fluids around the user’s teeth, disrupting the plaque colonies beyond the brush’s bristles. One downside of sonic toothbrushes is that they may be irritating or even uncomfortable for people who have sensitive gums due to the intense vibrations sonic brushes induce.

Oscillating toothbrushes spin in full or partial circles in alternating directions to remove food debris and plaque. Generally, this means that the user receives at leastbrush strokesstrokes per minute. These kinds of toothbrushes move in a fashion that very closely replicates hand brushing. However, oscillating brushes can be far more effective in removing plaque and food bits than standard brushes. One downside for oscillating toothbrushes is that they can be harder on your gums than even sonic toothbrushes.

What to look for in a quality electric toothbrush

Battery type and battery life

Electric toothbrushes can come with a variety of battery types. Some on the cheaper end might require a physical battery to replenish their power supply. However, most electric brushes have rechargeable batteries with a charging port for easy charging and keeping your brush standing upright.

Most electric toothbrushes will last about a week on a single charge, assuming that the user brushes two times a day. However, this number may change depending on the type of electric toothbrush you purchase.

Brushing modes

All electric toothbrushes will come equipped with at least one mode for standard brushing, while many others will come with multiple. Some of these modes may include a deep clean mode which focuses on scrubbing away built-up plaque colonies, a polish mode for brushing the exterior of your teeth to bring out more shine and a sensitive mode for brushing the gums.

Brush head variety

Many electric toothbrush brands will provide a variety of brush heads for different types of cleaning. Some of these heads might include one for cleaning more sensitive teeth and gums, one for giving gentle massaging and one for flossing.

Timer

The recommendation agreed upon by most dentists is that you should brush your teeth for at least two minutes twice a day. This ensures that plaque and other food debris won’t begin to build up in the mouth. Some electric toothbrushes come equipped with timers that ensure that the user hits this two-minute goal.

Other features

A few higher-priced electric toothbrushes may offer a few extra features. Some features may include pressure sensors, quadrant intervals and app compatibility to track and monitor brushing activity.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric toothbrush

The average cost of an electric toothbrush varies depending on the type of brush and the kind of technology utilized. Disposable battery-operated electric toothbrushes range from around $6-$15 and as much as $25.

Rechargeable electric toothbrushes average around $40-$150 and up to $200 depending on the complexity of the technology.

Electric toothbrush FAQ

Q. How often should you replace the disposable heads on electric toothbrushes?

A. It is recommended to replace your toothbrush head every three to four months for guaranteed quality brushing.

Q. At what age should you start brushing your teeth?

A. Parents should begin brushing their baby’s teeth as soon as they start to appear through the gum line.

Q. How much toothpaste should you use per brush?

A. A pea-sized dab of toothpaste is enough for thorough brushing.

What’s the best electric toothbrush to buy?

Top electric toothbrush

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This all-in-one electric toothbrush and flosser is ideal for those who want comprehensive dental care.

What you’ll love10ith ten different pressure settings and a 2-minute timer, this toothbrush can accommodate all types of users.

What you should consider: Some users have reported unclear instructions on the brushing-flossing mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric toothbrush for the money

Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: One of the best affordable options, this entry-level brush both provides sonic action and is user-friendly.

What you’ll love: It cleans the user’s mouth with gentle, vibrating pulses for efficient cleaning. Paired with its angled brush head and curved design, this brush is popular with customers who are new to sonic brushing.

What you should consider: Some users reported that this brush is not as durable as other, more expensive models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: With built-in intelligent capabilities, this brush offers dentist-approved results with noticeable improvements over a few weeks.

What you’ll love: This brush will clean gently yet effectively with its contoured brush head designed for easy navigation around both teeth and gums. It also pairs with an app to provide customized brushing advice.

What you should consider: A few users reported a learning curve to use the device as intended with the app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This reliable electric brush comes with an app that promotes healthier and more efficient brushing habits.

What you’ll love: Its rechargeable battery provides up to two weeks of battery life, and the brushing app will offer real-time feedback for better brushing habits. The toothbrush is also compatible with most Oral-B brush heads.

What you should consider: The app only creates one profile for one user.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

What you need to know: The hum has an intuitive brushing app and space-savvy design for maximum sleekness.

What you’ll love: The starter kit includes the toothbrush, head, charger, travel case and refill brush. Its battery offers up to 10 days of use.

What you should consider: Some users reported difficulty pairing with the phone app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

