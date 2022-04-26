Which Align probiotic is best?

It might be hard to believe that bacteria can keep you healthy — after all, they’re normally associated with illness and disease. But the gut alone is home to 100 trillion bacteria, many of which are necessary to keep the body in balance. These bacteria are important players in boosting the immune system, regulating systemic inflammation, healing the digestive tract and even promoting mental health.

Fortunately, when your body is out of balance, taking an Align probiotic can help. For overall wellness and general good health, Align Probiotic Digestive Support is the best choice.

What to know before you buy an Align probiotic

Dose

Measured in colony-forming units (CFUs), Align probiotics have measured dosing based on age and wellness goals. A minimum dose (and one that’s best for children or those gradually easing into probiotics) is 1 billion CFUs.

This dose can be as high as 10 billion CFUs, but more is not necessarily better. Talk to your doctor about which dose might help you find relief and balance.

Form

Align probiotics come in a variety of forms. These include:

Capsules

Gummies

Chewables

Powdered single-serve drink mix

It’s nice to have options, especially if you struggle with swallowing pills or just prefer to take your probiotics on the go in the form of a drink mix.

What to look for in a quality Align probiotic

Research-proven probiotic strain

Probiotics contain different strains of bacteria that help restore and maintain a healthy balance in the gut, but not all strains are effective. Many Align probiotics use bifidobacterium 35624, a clinically-proven bacteria that has a variety of benefits that other strains do not. It’s featured in peer-reviewed clinical trials to support gastrointestinal health and does not require refrigeration.

Safe packaging

Packaging means that your probiotics will be delivered to you sealed in blister packs or bottles with sell-by dates that are guaranteed. Because moisture can kill active cultures, this type of packaging keeps moisture out to maintain an effective number of CFUs.

Prebiotics included

Prebiotics are another form of bacteria whose purpose in the gut is to feed other types of healthy bacteria. Align probiotics makes products that contain prebiotics as well to help keep the good bacteria in the gut strong and healthy.

Money-back guarantee

All Align products come with a 100% money-back guarantee. They guarantee a specific level of probiotics up to the “active” date. While there is no way for a consumer to measure CFUs, the end result is simple: If you’re not satisfied with the product, you get your money back.

Free from added ingredients

Most Align products are free from soy, gluten and dairy, but check the label to be sure. Some products contain milk ingredients or krill oil which means they may not work for consumers with those specific dietary restrictions.

How much you can expect to spend on an Align probiotic

Depending on the form and size of the package, expect to spend $20-$60.

Align probiotic FAQ

What are the potential benefits of probiotics?

A. A wide variety of research studies indicate that probiotics can help with the following conditions:

Diarrhea associated with antibiotics

Constipation

Inflammatory bowel disease

Irritable bowel syndrome

Infant colic

Tooth decay

Hay fever

Upper respiratory infections

Many of these studies indicated that the strain of probiotic was critical to the success of the supplement and that the strain that worked best varied, depending on the treated condition.

Do probiotics have side effects?

A. While probiotics are generally recognized as a safe and effective supplement, some people experience unpleasant but not serious side effects, such as:

Gas

Bloating

Constipation

Excessive thirst

These are usually temporary and short-lived. For some people, side effects can be prevented by gradually incorporating probiotics into your diet.

As always, if you have concerns about any supplement, talk to your doctor. They can help to decide if probiotics might work for you.

Are there foods that contain probiotics?

A. Yes. Fermented foods like yogurt, some pickles and sauerkraut contain probiotics that can help build a healthy gut biome. Other probiotic foods include:

Kimchi

Miso

Kombucha

Kefir

Tempeh

These are a great way to incorporate more healthy bacteria into your diet.

What’s the best Align probiotic to buy?

Top Align probiotic

Align Probiotic Digestive Support

What you need to know: This contains Align’s flagship bacteria for relief from gastrointestinal upset and more balanced gut health.

What you’ll love: It contains DNA-verified levels of bifidobacterium 35624 to relieve gas, bloating and abdominal cramping. One capsule can be taken daily with or without food. Among gastroenterologists who recommend probiotics, this is the number one product recommended.

What you should consider: This contains milk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Align probiotic for the money

Align Probiotic Gut Health & Immunity

What you need to know: These are good for promoting gut health and boosting immunity on a budget.

What you’ll love: It contains the probiotic bifidobacterium lactis (BB-12), specifically geared toward building the immune system. Pills are packed in blister packs and stay fresh until the guaranteed date. They start with 5 billion CFUs and taper to 1 billion by their expiration. The dose is one capsule per day. This is an affordable way to see if probiotics work for you.

What you should consider: This contains krill oil and is not vegetarian.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Align Kombucha On-the-Go

What you need to know: These single-serve packets dissolve easily in water for a tangy, healthy drink.

What you’ll love: The tangy lemon ginger flavor is energizing and delicious. Each pack delivers a guaranteed 1 billion CFUs per serving. They are dairy-, gluten- and soy-free and have only 2 grams of added sugar per serving.

What you should consider: If you don’t like apple cider vinegar, the flavor of this might not be for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

