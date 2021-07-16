Which bathroom scale should you get?

For most people, weighing yourself once a week is sufficient to track your health and fitness goals. However, avoid weighing yourself more than once daily because it may cause anxiety and affect your eating habits.

Which bathroom scale is best?

Monitoring your weight is a simple and effective way to get a picture of your overall health. Keeping a scale in your bathroom makes it especially easy to track your weight—and, in some cases, other important health and fitness data.

Mechanical vs. digital bathroom scales

Bathroom scales are available in both mechanical and digital models. Digital scales are usually easier to read and often offer up other measurements like body fat percentage and body mass index (BMI). A mechanical version’s spring may loosen over time, so digital scales tend to be more exact. In order to keep track of any changes over time, accuracy is highly important.

Looking for a reliable scale to help you track your health and fitness goals? Here are some of the best, most precise bathroom scales available.

Best bathroom scales 2021

HoMedics Grey Stone Digital Bath Scale

This striking tile-top scale stands out for its sleek appearance, and is also extremely user-friendly. It features an instant-on feature and a large, blue backlit display that’s easy to read. It also has a weight capacity of 400 pounds and provides your weight in 0.2 pound increments.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

EatSmart Precision Extra-High Capacity Digital Bathroom Scale

This bathroom scale offers a large, stable platform that’s easy to step on and off of. It’s one of the highest capacity scales on this list, too, with a maximum weight of 550 pounds. It also features step-on technology, which measures weight instantly.

Sold by Amazon

Etekcity Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale

With four high-precision sensors, this bathroom scale is one of the most accurate models available, precise within two ounces. It also features auto-calibration, so you can use it right out of the box. The 6-mm thick temperature glass top also makes it highly durable.

Sold by Amazon

Withings Body+ Digital WiFi Smart Scale

This smart bathroom scale doesn’t just measure your weight—it also measures your body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass and water percentage. It can sync with your Apple Watch and more than 100 other health and fitness apps.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Weight Watchers by Conair Digital Glass Scale

With a large 1.5 inch digital display, this scale is highly visually accessible. It has a modern glass and silver finish that fits with a variety of decor styles. With an integrated handle, it’s a cinch to lift and move.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Greater Goods Digital Weight Bathroom Scale

A simple, user-friendly model, this bathroom scale has a large, backlit display with clear numbers. Its sturdy tempered glass top offers a streamlined, chic design that is also highly durable. It auto-calibrates itself too, so no setup is required.

Sold by Amazon

Ozeri Precision Digital Bath Scale

This scale instantly measures the user’s weight. It displays your weight in increments of 0.2 pounds on a large LCD display and can measure up to 400 pounds. You can also easily change the unit of measurement to pounds, kilograms or British stones.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Vitafit Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale

With an accuracy of 0.1 pounds, this budget-friendly bathroom scale offers precise measurements on a clear, easy-to-read LCD display. The large tempered glass platform will comfortably accommodate every user.

Sold by Amazon

Sharper Image LED Bluetooth Digital Body Scale

This smart scale can quickly and easily measure your weight, BMI, muscle mass and body fat percentage. It also comes with a connected app that syncs the scale’s data to track your measurements. The device supports up to 10 user profiles, so your entire household can use it.

Sold by Amazon

eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth

This smart scale calculates your weight and provides 11 other measurements, including body fat percentage, BMI, muscle mass and bone mass. It features two sets of sensors to provide the most accurate, precise measurements and can accommodate up to 16 users. It’s also compatible with fitness apps like Apple Health and Google Fit.

Sold by Amazon

Taylor Glass Digital Bathroom Scale

This polished bathroom scale has a large, curved tempered glass platform that offers ample foot space. Its large display features a blue backlight for easy reading, even in low lighting. It has a weight capacity of 400 pounds and runs on easy-to-replace AAA batteries too.

Sold by Amazon

Arboleaf Body Fat Scale Digital Scale

This affordable smart bathroom scale features four sensors and four electrodes for the most accurate, precise measurements. It can assess weight, body fat, and BMI and has its own app to easily monitor your health. Best of all, it allows for unlimited user profiles, so the whole house only needs one scale.

Sold by Amazon

Tenergy Body Weight Scale

With a see-through platform and sharp black and silver trim, this scale can add a sleek touch to your bathroom. Its sizable backlit LCD display locks its reading for eight seconds after you step off the scale, plenty of time to read the display. It also comes with a retractable measuring tape.

Sold by Amazon

Gaiam Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale

This elegant smart bathroom scale is one of the most high-tech models on the market. It can measure your weight and 15 other metrics, such as body fat, BMI, muscle mass and bone mass. It has an accuracy of 0.1 pounds and is compatible with the Gaiam Weight scale app to track your fitness and health goals.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

