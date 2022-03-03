Which fairy garden accessories are best?

Want to add some fun and whimsy to your yard or garden? By putting together a few small plants and accessories, you can assemble a beautiful, creative fairy garden. Before buying accessories, consider the garden’s size, space and location. If you’re looking to start or add onto your magical fairy garden, this set from Mood Lab is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a fairy garden accessory

Who is it for?

The most important thing to consider when purchasing a fairy garden accessory is who will be using and maintaining it. If the garden is kept by someone on the older side, make sure the pieces are large enough to be easily visible. If children are the intended audience, opt for more durable accessories and ones that won’t be a choking hazard. And, of course, if you are buying them for yourself, focus on what makes you happy and works with your style.

The garden space

Before you can properly accessorize a fairy garden, you need to take the space itself into account. Size, shape and location can all make a difference in your accessory decisions.

Size and shape of space

How big is the garden space? Are you enchanting an entire yard, or a small planter box? If you have a large space to accessorize, opt for bigger items that stand out. For smaller spaces, choose little accessory sets that won’t make the space feel cluttered. Take the shape into account as well. For a round space, fairy buildings with sharp edges might not fit well like they would for a rectangular one.

Indoor or outdoor?

Are you creating a fairy garden to bring the magic into your home? If so, you won’t need to pay much attention to the accessories’ ability to withstand weather. However, if your fairy garden is outside, consider how rain, snow and sun will affect the materials that your accessories are made out of. Additionally, if there are pets or other animals in the space, consider how they will interact with your accessories and plan accordingly.

Table or ground?

If you’re setting up a fairy garden as a centerpiece on the dining room table, then you want to incorporate pieces that are smaller or more subtle, and be sure to consider how stable they are in case the table gets bumped or nudged. If your garden is on the ground, bigger and brightly colored pieces might attract more attention, and thus ensure that no one steps on them.

Theme

Fairies come in all shapes and sizes, and a coherent fairy garden requires an attention to detail with regard to its theme. If you’re a Disney fairy fan, you may want to opt for accessories that correspond to specific characters. If you’re interested in the fairies of more traditional folklore, consider what accessories would make sense in that world.

What to look for in a quality fairy garden accessory

Fairies and furnishings

For most fairy enthusiasts, the more the merrier, so consider opting for sets that have both fairies and accessories. Or if you’re creating a banquet, consider providing extra chairs in case more fairies show up. A good accessory set will typically be more than just one thing. For more info about different fairy garden sets, check out this article from BestReviews.

Versatility

As you add more to your garden, you may want to move things around. You may also discover that your fairies could use more than what you’ve given them. In both cases, having accessories that are versatile is a big help. Can your bridge double as a shelter in bad weather? Will the pieces still work if you change the garden’s theme or location?

Noticeability

If you want your lovely fairy garden to be seen, bright colors and bold designs are a good way to go. But you may want a more subtle or discrete fairy experience, which would mean choosing more neutral colors that blend in with the environment.

How much you can expect to spend on a fairy garden accessory

Depending on the size, level of detail and number of accessories, you can expect to spend between $10 and $40 on your fairy garden accessory. Simple sets with minimal detail made from cheaper materials will be closer to $10, while intricate sets made from porcelain with hand painted details can be up to $40. For $20 to $25, you’ll find mid-grade sets with a good amount of detail and decent materials.

Fairy garden accessory FAQ

Aren’t fairy gardens just for kids and old people?

A. Absolutely not. Anyone can have fun with a fairy garden!

Do I need a ton of stuff for a good fairy garden?

A. Typically, no. A few well-placed items in an eye catching spot can produce the perfect magical scene. Focus on setting the stage and you can make a few pieces tell a story.

What’s the best fairy garden accessory to buy?

Top fairy garden accessory

Mood Lab Miniature Bridge Fairy Garden Figurines

What you need to know: This customer favorite has detailed designs and a variety of accessories, making it ideal for small gardens.

What you’ll love: Made from hand-painted resin material, this set includes a koi pond, a bridge, a swan, a lily pad and three fairies.

What you should consider: This set is fragile, making it unsuitable for some outdoor conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fairy garden accessory for the money

Trasfit Miniature Table and Chairs Set

What you need to know: Affordable, simple and elegant, this set is a great value for the money.

What you’ll love: Waterproof and fade-resistant, this resin set includes four chairs, a bench and a table. The wood look feels natural in the forest and will easily fit in with other accessories.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t include any fairies, which are an essential part of a fairy garden.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

La Jolíe Muse Fairy Garden Accessories Kit

What you need to know: Durable, affordable and cute, this set is perfect for children.

What you’ll love: This fairy garden set is long lasting, and includes a teapot house, gnome, fairy, stone path, bridge and bench. It creates a precious woodland scene.

What you should consider: The small pieces can be a choking hazard for very young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

