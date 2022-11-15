Which flocked Christmas tree is best?

If you believe that the holiday season should be covered in snow, but you’re stuck in a hot climate, a flocked tree could be a good solution to your lack of white Christmas. These trees are covered in a material known as flocking to imitate the look of a pine tree loaded down with snow. Flocking is available on fresh and artificial trees with artificial trees providing years of festive celebrations.

If a full-size, pre-lit flocked tree that’s durable and easy to assemble is on your Christmas list, the Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Flocked Christmas Tree is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a flocked Christmas tree

Pre-lit vs. bare

Flocked artificial Christmas trees come in two styles: pre-lit and bare-branched.

Pre-lit: Pre-lit flocked trees make it easy to bathe in the warm glow of the holidays right out of the box. They are generally more expensive, and you cannot customize your lighting.

Pre-lit flocked trees make it easy to bathe in the warm glow of the holidays right out of the box. They are generally more expensive, and you cannot customize your lighting. Bare-branched: A bare flocked tree makes it easy to customize its look and style. It does add an extra step in decorating, so if efficiency is what you’re looking for, opt for lights that are pre-installed.

Size

As with all types of Christmas trees, size is important. You’ll need a tree that fills the space without overwhelming your daily life. Most living rooms can handle a tree that is 6 to 8 feet tall, but if you live in a small apartment or studio, select a tabletop version.

Style of needle

Flocked Christmas trees can have realistic needles or what is known as â€œclassicâ€ needles.

Realistic: If you want the look of a snow-covered pine forest in your living room, realistic needles are a good bet. They look and feel like the real thing in shape, texture and color.

If you want the look of a snow-covered pine forest in your living room, realistic needles are a good bet. They look and feel like the real thing in shape, texture and color. Classic: Classic needles are thin and flat and made from polyvinyl chloride. They are not designed to appear realistic but to create fullness in the tree.

It is possible to get a flocked Christmas tree with a combination of both of these types of needles. In this case, the realistic needles are on the outer edges of the tree, while the classic ones are closer to the base and trunk to make the tree appear more solid.

What to look for in a quality flocked Christmas tree

Adequate lighting

If you select a pre-lit Christmas tree, the best ones have approximately 100 lights for every 1.5 feet. This does vary depending on if the lights are LED or incandescent â€” you wonâ€™t need as many LED lights. For easy reference:

Trees that are 7 to 8 feet tall: 500 to 1,000 lights.

500 to 1,000 lights. Trees that are 9 to 10 feet tall: 1,000 to 1,300 lights.

1,000 to 1,300 lights. Trees that are 12 feet tall: 1,500 to 2,000 lights.

Anything less and your lighting may not be as bright as you want.

Quality flocking

As with lighting, the quantity and quality of the flocking matter. Most flocking is made of some combination of cellulose fibers and adhesive, and the amount applied affects the finished look. If you want your living room to look like a blizzard has just blown through, choose a tree with heavier flocking applied.

Safe for the whole family

For households with young children and pets, safety is of paramount importance. Check the flocked tree you select to make sure it is safe for your youngest family members. This means:

It has a sturdy base to prevent tipping.

The flocking is nontoxic.

The branches are treated with flame retardants.

How much you can expect to spend on a flocked Christmas tree

The price varies depending on the size of the tree and whether it is pre-lit. Expect to spend $100-$249.

Flocked Christmas tree FAQ

How long do flocked Christmas trees last?

A. That depends on how well you care for them. The main issue with artificial flocked trees is that the snow sheds easily when bumped against in storage. To prevent this, store your tree upright, and cover it with plastic wrap or trash bags to protect it for the next season.

With diligent care, your flocked tree should last two to four years.

Can you DIY a flocked tree?

A. Yes. Some revelers like the look of flocking on a natural tree, and there are kits that can help you make that happen. You can purchase a specialized kit, spray-on flocking or a bag of artificial snow to add to your branches.

Because some spray-on flocking contains chemical irritants, it’s best to complete this job outside with proper safety gear. Follow the directions for application carefully, including drying times, before adding lights and ornaments.

Whatâ€™s the best flocked Christmas tree to buy?

Top flocked Christmas tree

Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Flocked Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This is a good midsize tree that is sturdy enough for all of your favorite decorations.

What youâ€™ll love: It’s 7.5 feet tall and flocked heavily for a full, snow-covered appearance. It is pre-lit with white lights and comes in three sizes. The flame retardant PVC branches are easy to assemble in three sections. It comes on a sturdy metal base to prevent tipping.

What you should consider: Some people noted that the lights are not very bright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flocked Christmas tree for the money

Decoway Pre-Lit Artificial Flocked Pencil Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This pencil-style budget pick has a smaller footprint when space is limited.

What youâ€™ll love: It uses a mixed needle design and realistic flocking for a natural appearance. It’s lit with LED lights for more economical illumination. It comes in three sections on an iron frame for easy installation and storage.

What you should consider: The tree is very slender, so itâ€™s not for you if you prefer a fuller look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Top Pro Pre-Lit Artificial Flocked Mini Christmas Tree

What you need to know: If you want the look of the holidays without the fuss of a full-size tree, this is perfect.

What youâ€™ll love: It is 20 inches tall and comes with a rustic burlap base. It comes lit with LED lights on 70 individually crafted branches that can be styled up or down. It is also available in a 12-inch version.

What you should consider: When first opened, the branches need to be individually positioned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.