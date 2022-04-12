Which throw pillow cover is best?

An economical and easy way to refresh your interior design is to swap out your throw pillow covers. You can even do this seasonally, such as buying festive covers for the holidays and summery ones for warmer months.

Before you buy a new throw pillow cover, you’ll need to know the size of your existing pillow or buy the correct-sized insert. If you’re looking for a square cover, Willa Arlo Interiors Edgar Square 100% Cotton Pillow Cover is a top choice and comes in three sizes.

What to know before you buy a throw pillow cover

Material

Throw pillows are both decorative and functional. They are also known as “toss pillows” for their loose placement on couches, armchairs, beds and even floors. The material of the cover can add texture and a pop of color to furnishings. You can find covers in a wide variety of textiles, including cotton, velvet, corduroy, flannel, linen, microfiber, chenille, suede, leather and faux fur.

Size

Throw pillow covers come in a variety of sizes, such as 16 by 16 inches, 18 by 18 inches, 20 by 20 inches, 22 by 22 inches, 24 by 24 inches and 12 by 20 inches. Select manufacturers may offer smaller and larger covers. The majority of covers are 18 by 18 inches and you’ll find plenty of options in those dimensions.

Shape

Square and rectangular covers are widely available for throw pillows. Cylindrical and circular throw pillows may be harder to find covers for that fit properly, other than the one that came with the insert. Circular inserts come in a range of diameters, from 14-36 inches, so be sure the cover has the correct dimensions to fit the pillow.

Count

You can buy throw pillow covers individually or in packs of two. Some manufacturers only offer covers in sets of two or four, especially when buying 18 by 18-inch covers.

What to look for in a quality throw pillow cover

Color

Throw pillow covers do not need to match bedding and upholstery exactly in color (or in textile). In fact, you can opt for a contrasting color, such as a dark color to contrast lighter furnishings for an aesthetic statement. Or pick a complementary shade that goes with color accents in a room. You can find throw covers in every color under the sun, from neutral hues to pastels to bold gem tones.

Pattern

Covers not only come in solid colors but also in patterns. Geometric patterns are popular as well as floral, plaid and striped designs. You can also find covers with graphics and words, such as “love” or “home sweet home.” During holiday time, there are plenty of Christmas-themed throw pillow covers to spruce up your living space with the holiday spirit.

Texture and decorations

Depending on its material, a throw pillow cover can also be textured. Some materials are naturally textured, like corduroy or faux fur, while other covers add tufted materials, yarn, fur or raised material that provide both texture and a decorative element. In addition, throw pillow covers can have tassels, pom-poms or piping.

Closure

Throw pillow covers feature either a concealed envelope or a hidden zipper closure. Both use zippers to close the opening of the pillow cover. Envelope-style closures conceal a hidden zipper behind it and use an extra piece of fabric to do so. Hidden zipper openings are located along the bottom edge of the pillow and the zipper is concealed on the inside of the cover.

How much you can expect to spend on a throw pillow cover

Expect to pay between $4-$58 for an 18- by 18-inch cover.

Throw pillow cover FAQ

Should the pillow insert be the same size as the throw pillow cover?

A. You can certainly buy a cover that is the same size as the insert. For a full look, try buying a pillow insert that’s 2 inches bigger than the size of the cover. For instance, for a 20- by 20-inch cover buy a 22- by 22-inch insert for a plump appearance.

Can I machine-wash my throw pillow cover?

A. It really depends on the fabric. Some fabrics can only be dry-cleaned or hand-washed while others can only be spot-cleaned. If you want a throw pillow that can be cleaned easily, especially if you live in a household with children and pets, select a throw pillow cover that is machine washable.

What’s the best throw pillow cover to buy?

Top throw pillow cover

Willa Arlo Interiors Edgar Square 100% Cotton Pillow Cover

What you need to know: To add a pop of color to your bed or couch, this simple cotton cover has a velvety finish.

What you’ll love: This cover comes in three square sizes: 18 by 18 inches, 20 by 20 inches and 22 by 22 inches. The velvety-soft material is perfect to cozy up to and is high quality. The zipper closure makes changing out inserts easy. It comes in a plethora of solid color choices.

What you should consider: The cover is not machine-washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top throw pillow cover for the money

Miulee Velvet Soft Solid Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers Set

What you need to know: This two-pack of covers comes in every color imaginable and has many size options, all at a great value.

What you’ll love: The polyester material is soft and plush with a velvety feel. The colors are rich and saturated. The covers look luxurious and expensive but cost under $20 for a pair of 18-inch by 18-inch covers.

What you should consider: The zipper handle is noticeable and on the big side, even though the zipper itself is hidden.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wlnui Set of 2 Fluffy Pillow Covers

What you need to know: This fluffy, faux fur design adds coziness to any room.

What you’ll love: These covers have shaggy fur on one side and a plush velvet backing on the other. You can brush the faux fur to keep it looking fresh. This pair of covers comes in pink, light gray, black and white.

What you should consider: The fur can shed. For some, the material comes apart in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

