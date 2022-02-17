Which wood wall art is best?

For a natural and light-catching display, many decorators turn to wood wall art to suit the complex needs of filling a space. While wooden art pieces are versatile, they’re also vast enough in style to accommodate preferences of all kinds. Ultimately, finding the best wood wall art for any person depends on the wall space a given piece requires and the buyer’s preferences, among other factors.

The beautiful Madison Park Natural Mandal Wood Wall Art is a three-panel art piece that works well in various settings, and it features designs that are well-balanced and minimalistic.

What to know before you buy wood wall art

Wall space

Any good piece of art needs to fit within the wall space you have set aside for it. Even the best poster frames won’t look good if they’re too large for the wall they’re on. Consider the size of the wood art piece you want as well as the wall space in which you plan to hang it.

Wood style

The style of wood used can vary and may affect the overall look and feel of the art piece. You can find a combination of different wood types and finishes, either painted or natural, that may fit well with the aesthetic in your space.

Art preferences

It’s up to you what kind of art you want on your walls, whether that be something vintage, modern, minimalistic or abstract. Wood tends to be a forgiving and vast medium that can blend in with a wide range of styles — which is why it has remained popular as a decorative element.

What to look for in quality wood wall art

Easy to hang

Like with any art piece, the best wood wall art is anything that’s easy to hang. While some wood wall art purchases may include mounting hardware, others may require the user to install anchors, screws, nails or other mounting options.

Lightweight

Finding a piece of wood wall art that’s lightweight is a great choice for both safety and convenience. Since it is going to hang on the wall, it’s best to find wood art pieces that are light and won’t come crashing down. Fortunately, wood is a fairly lightweight material, so buyers usually have no problem finding a piece that’s light enough to be displayed in their home or office.

Design

The look and style of a piece tends to be the main factor buyers consider when selecting wall art. Wooden art spans a wide range of styles, often including painted, printed, and carved designs. You can also buy certain artwork in bulk packages with multiple designs included.

How much you can expect to spend on wood wall art

Wood wall art can come in countless different shapes, sizes, designs and overall configurations, so the price really depends on what you get. You can find a number of affordable wood wall art pieces for prices as low as $10, while handmade and other higher-quality options may range anywhere from $15-$300 in price.

Wood wall art FAQ

What type of wood is most commonly used in wood wall art pieces?

A. You can find a wide range of wood types being used for wooden art, depending on how the piece is made. Common wood types used in wall art include cedar, fir, mahogany and pine, among many others still.

Which is the most lightweight wood used for wall art?

A. When hanging art, it’s important for the art to be light enough to mount without a hassle. Many wooden art pieces are light or small enough to be hung even without wall anchors. Still, choosing lightweight woods is a surefire way to make mounting your art easy. Some of the most lightweight woods used in art include balsa, cedar, fir, pine and spruce.

Is wood artwork for walls safe to hang?

A. While the answer depends on the individual art piece, many wood art pieces are meant to be hung on the wall and usually feature a lighter build than other pieces made in metal. Still, it’s important to make sure you’re mounting large wooden pieces correctly, even if it means using an anchor and a stud.

Does modern wood wall art work well with other furniture and decor?

A. Modern wood wall art is usually a good fit with most furniture and decor styles, often bringing out the best in other, more ornate surrounding pieces. You can also find a slew of modern wooden art piece styles, making it easy to handpick wall art that best fits in with your needs.

What’s the best wood wall art to buy?

Top wood wall art

Madison Park Three-Pack of Natural Mandal Wood Wall Art Decor Pieces

What you need to know: This wall art features three beautiful wood pieces in a rustic finish that can fit in with an array of decor styles and looks.

What you’ll love: Each panel is made from fir wood and features a nice finish that manifests in white geometric designs. Measuring 36.81 inches by 12.6 inches, this set of three wooden wall art pieces is great for just about any office, home or other space.

What you should consider: Despite its nice image, this wooden art piece wasn’t as high-quality as some buyers expected for the high price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wood wall art for the money

Kate and Laurel Ballez Rustic Shiplap Wood Plank Wall Art

What you need to know: For those that are on a budget, this art piece is a wonderful minimalistic pick that features wood planks in natural, white and black finishes.

What you’ll love: This square wooden art piece is both stylish and reasonably priced. The piece measures just under 24 inches by 24 inches and is about 3/4 of an inch thick.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt that the natural wood knots weren’t a good fit with the artwork’s overall style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Other Furniture Mountain Landscape Wooden Wall Art Set of Two Pieces

What you need to know: This wooden wall art features mountain imagery on two square pieces, offering a nice, albeit simplistic, way to add visual interest to any wall.

What you’ll love: Made by craftsmen in the U.S., these wood art pieces are perfect for modern decor and feature a natural wood finish. These pieces can also be purchased in various sizes, measuring from as small as 11 inches by 11 inches to as large as 47 inches by 47 inches.

What you should consider: Some buyers found these wooden wall art pieces too expensive and elected to buy other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.