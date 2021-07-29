The best air purifier under $100

Which air purifier under $100 is best?

An air purifier is an electronic device that removes potentially harmful contaminants from the air. Depending on the amount of time a person spends indoors, these contaminants can pose a health risk. Symptoms caused by air impurities range from a runny nose, sore throat or headaches to respiratory and heart problems, and they can be especially problematic for asthmatics and those with allergies.

Air purifiers come in many forms and use different methods to clean the air. Models that cost under $100 are small and portable and are essentially designed to be used in a single room. The VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier is an excellent choice with four activated-carbon filters and three fan speeds. It is designed to be used in rooms up to 325 square feet in size. Before deciding if you need an air purifier for your home, it is vital to understand how they work and what features are available.

What to know before you buy an air purifier under $100

Impurities

According to the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), people spend about 90% of their time indoors. Additionally, indoor air may contain up to five times the amount of pollutants than outdoor air does, and indoor air can contain various impurities such as dust, pollen, mold spores, ash, bacteria and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Room size

While some air purifiers are designed to work on an entire house, smaller models are only powerful enough for a single room. Therefore, it’s essential to determine the square footage of your room and ensure you purchase a powerful enough purifier.

Functions

Many air purifiers have a range of features that allow users to modify how it works. Fan speed determines how much air passes through the unit. A timer can turn the purifier on and off at selected times, and a model with a sleep-mode setting ensures it is as quiet as possible for nighttime use. Additionally, you can control some higher-end models through a smart device.

Features of an air purifier under $100

Purifying method

There are three main types of air purifiers, each with its own particular advantages and drawbacks. Ozone generators produce an oxidant gas that removes mold, bacteria, and strong odors. The flip side is that ozone is also damaging to humans, and you should use this type of purifier only in unoccupied rooms. Ionizers electrically charge airborne particles and make them stick to nearby surfaces like carpets and soft furnishings, which then require thorough cleaning. The most effective purifiers use multistage filtration. Look for a model that incorporates both activated-carbon filters and a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which removes 99.97% of particles down to a size of 0.3 microns.

Fan speed

As mentioned, some models have a variable fan speed. This allows air to be sucked through the filters at different rates, which makes them more versatile. The air purifier may be quite noisy at full speed, so lowering the fan speed will allow users to employ it in more circumstances. Variable fans can be used at a low speed in smaller rooms or turned up high to remove strong odors or if the room is unoccupied.

Running costs

Most single-room air purifiers are relatively cheap to run and consume about the same amount of electricity as a light bulb. Depending on the type of purifier, there may be several filters that need replacing periodically. Filters typically range from $20 to $50 per set and need replacing roughly every 700 to 2,000 hours of use.

Air purifier FAQ

Where is the best place to put an air purifier?

A. Although you may want to place your air purifier in a corner or under a cabinet, this isn’t the most effective location. It should be placed centrally in a room or close to the source of odors for best results. Additionally, air purifiers work best with the windows and doors kept closed.

How long does an air purifier last?

A. Most air purifiers are designed to be used for 12-24 hours a day and thus have durable motors. Regular cleaning and filter changes will ensure you don’t damage the motor by overheating. Look for a model with a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

How do I clean an air purifier?

A. When it’s time to change the filter, it’s advised to clean the unit thoroughly. Use a vacuum cleaner to remove any dirt from the intake grill, then wipe down all the internal areas with a damp cloth and mild detergent. It is recommended to wear a face mask and gloves to protect yourself during the process.

Air purifiers under $100 we recommend

Top air purifier

VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier

What you need to know: This floor-standing model contains four activated-carbon pre-filters and a HEPA filter and is designed for rooms up to 325 square feet in size.

What you’ll love: It has a three-stage fan speed and comes with the needed accessories to change it into a countertop purifier.

What you should consider: As this unit has five filters, replacements can be expensive.

Top air purifier for the money

hOmeLabs Compact Air Purifier

What you need to know: This four-in-one model combines carbon filters, a HEPA filter and an ionic booster.

What you’ll love: It has a low-speed, quiet mode for nighttime use and an indicator light to tell you when it’s time to change the filter.

What you should consider: As a compact model, it is only suitable for rooms up to 40 square feet.

Worth checking out

Germ Guardian 4-in-1 Air Purifier

What you need to know: A good choice for larger spaces, this purifier is suitable for rooms up to 743 square feet in size.

What you’ll love: It is effective against germs, allergies, pollen, smoke, odors, dander and smoke. It has a built-in UV light sanitizer.

What you should consider: Some buyers complained that it emits a smell.

