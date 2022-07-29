Which Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners are best?

One of the first available products from the Eufy brand was their line of robotic vacuum cleaners, and with every round of innovation and design, they only get better. With a range of available features, sizes, suction strength and battery life, it can be difficult to know not only which is the best Eufy robotic vacuum model in general but also which model is right for you.

The best Eufy robotic vacuum for just about everyone is the Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. This compact model does need its filter to be cleaned more frequently than larger models, but the 100-minute battery life, BoostIQ technology that changes the amount of suction to fit the mess and the ease in which it avoids obstacles more than make up for that small inconvenience.

What to know before you buy a Eufy robotic vacuum cleaner

Suction power

There are three main levels of suction power available in Eufy robotic vacuums: 1,000, 1,300 and 1,500 Pascals.

1,000 Pa: This is the lowest level of suction power you can find in a Eufy robotic vacuum. It’s a good amount, but considering stronger suction power can be found at very little extra cost, it’s rarely better to purchase an option with 1,000 Pa of suction.

Boundary strips

Many Eufy robotic vacuum owners will be just fine allowing their device to roam and clean as it pleases; for those that need to ensure a specific area is cleaned or just want to generally limit the cleaning area, there are some Eufy robotic vacuum models that come with magnetic boundary strips to accomplish just that.

What to look for in a quality eufy robotic vacuum cleaner

Self-charging

Trying to remember to charge your Eufy robotic vacuum or even just constantly bending over and plugging in the device can be a hassle. That’s why some of the newer, smarter models can detect when they are low on power and return themselves to a charging cradle.

Smart and voice control

In addition to self-charging, the same newer and smarter Eufy robotic vacuum models include voice control with Amazon’s Alexa devices and smart control via a smartphone app. It’s much easier than chasing your robotic vacuum down to push its buttons.

Scheduling

One of the options that comes with the more expensive, premium Eufy robotic vacuum models is the ability to schedule a cleaning time and location. It’s perfect for letting your Eufy do all the work while you’re out of the house and keeping it quiet when you’re home.

How much you can expect to spend on a Eufy robotic vacuum cleaner

You’ll have to spend at least $200 for a newer, lower-tier model, with the best of the best reaching up to $300. You could save a little bit of money on an older or used model, but you’ll more than likely give up too many features without saving enough (no more than $50).

Eufy robotic vacuum cleaner FAQ

Will my Eufy robotic vacuum run itself off the edge of my stairs or a similar drop?

A. Thanks to built-in drop sensors in all Eufy robotic vacuum models, this risk is incredibly low but not fully non-existent. Dark-colored flooring can occasionally fool the drop sensors and cause the Eufy to fall, but you can always block off the stairs or other edges to fully prevent any accidents.

What’s the average amount of time it takes to fully charge a eufy robotic vacuum from a dead battery?

A. Each model of Eufy robotic vacuum varies slightly in charging times, with newer models charging faster than older ones. That said, nearly all Eufy robotic vacuums should fully charge from a dead battery in roughly 5 to 6 hours.

What are the best Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners to buy?

Top Eufy robotic vacuum cleaner

Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This Eufy robotic vacuum is the best robotic vacuum they currently have on offer.

What you’ll love: This model is small enough to avoid almost any obstacle and the 100 minutes of maximum battery life means you’ll only need to charge it on occasion.

What you should consider: The smaller size of this Eufy robotic vacuum means you’ll have to change the filter more regularly than the larger models.

Top Eufy robotic vacuum cleaner for the money

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C

What you need to know: This smart-enabled Eufy robotic vacuum is perfect for those already smart home operational.

What you’ll love: The high efficiency and low noise level of this Eufy robotic vacuum minimizes any annoyance while maximizing results.

What you should consider: This Eufy robotic vacuum tends to scatter instead of clean larger amounts of debris on hard flooring.

Worth checking out

Eufy RoboVac 30 Super-Thin Robotic vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is one of the most recent and most powerful Eufy robotic vacuum models available.

What you’ll love: The boundary strip feature allows you to set specific limits as to how much floor space you want this Eufy robotic vacuum model to clean.

What you should consider: To maintain proper suction power, you’ll need to clean out the filter after each room is vacuumed.

