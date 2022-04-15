Which Hoover vacuum is best?

Of all the vacuum brands on the market, Hoover is among the better known. They offer vacuums of all types to fit any need, though their prices can be a little higher than standard. They offer bagged and bagless models for those with allergies, and cordless models for those wanting to clean hard-to-reach spots.

The best Hoover vacuum is Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner. It’s powerful and includes several useful attachments, such as one for drapes and another for pet hair.

What to know before you buy a Hoover vacuum

Hoover vacuum types

Hoover makes vacuums in four types to suit a variety of needs.

Uprights are your classic idea of a vacuum. They have a wide brush head that stays on the ground, while the body leans back so you can push and pull it as needed. Most upright vacs can clean all floor types. The downside is many are heavy, making them hard to maneuver or carry up and down stairs.

are your classic idea of a vacuum. They have a wide brush head that stays on the ground, while the body leans back so you can push and pull it as needed. Most upright vacs can clean all floor types. The downside is many are heavy, making them hard to maneuver or carry up and down stairs. Canisters use a hose and multiple head attachments to tackle floors, walls, ceilings, drapes or under furniture, as long as you have the proper head. They’re also the lightest vacuums by necessity, as you have to carry them and set them down as you move from room to room. The downside is they have small heads, so cleaning large areas can take a long time. They’re also cumbersome to store.

use a hose and multiple head attachments to tackle floors, walls, ceilings, drapes or under furniture, as long as you have the proper head. They’re also the lightest vacuums by necessity, as you have to carry them and set them down as you move from room to room. The downside is they have small heads, so cleaning large areas can take a long time. They’re also cumbersome to store. Handhelds are similar to canisters except they’re meant for small, targeted messes, such as cleaning out your car or sucking up a child’s spilled cereal.

are similar to canisters except they’re meant for small, targeted messes, such as cleaning out your car or sucking up a child’s spilled cereal. Rogue is Hoover’s robot vacuum. It’s perfect for maintaining the cleanliness of your floors with your only job being emptying its bin. If you have a large home, especially one that’s bigger than a single story, you’ll need to buy more than one.

Bagged vs. bagless

Hoover vacuums are either bagged or bagless.

Bagged vacuums are hypoallergenic, as they trap your vacuumed debris and are tossed out without needing to open the bag. They’re a recurring cost, however, and it can be tiresome to repeat the toss-and-replace process.

vacuums are hypoallergenic, as they trap your vacuumed debris and are tossed out without needing to open the bag. They’re a recurring cost, however, and it can be tiresome to repeat the toss-and-replace process. Bagless vacuums have no recurring cost, but opening the dirt cup to empty it will always send a little bit of the sucked-up debris back into the air.

What to look for in a quality Hoover vacuum

Weight

The heavier the weight, the harder it is to control your vacuum. Hoover vacuums can be as light as 5 pounds or less (in the case of handhelds) or as heavy as 20 pounds in the case of uprights.

Filtration

Hoover vacuums typically use one or two filters to keep allergens trapped inside rather than sent back into the air. The best are high-efficiency particulate air filters.

Hoover React

The React series is Hoover’s technology upgrade. It uses Hoover’s FloorSense system to automatically adjust its brush speed and height to best clean specific flooring, and it can be customized over Bluetooth with the Hoover app.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hoover vacuum

Hoover vacuums cost $50-$300. Handhelds are the most affordable, usually topping out at $100. Canisters are next, followed by uprights. Hoover’s Rogue can be low or high on the cost spectrum.

Hoover vacuum FAQ

Does Hoover offer spare parts?

A. Yes. Hoover offers many spare parts and extra accessories on its website, plus you can always find them in other digital storefronts or retail outlets. If you’re considering a parts purchase away from the Hoover site and aren’t sure if it will work for your vacuum, you can always check the site for compatibility.

Does Hoover have a special vacuum for pet owners?

A. Yes and no, depending on how you look at it. Hoover directly markets some vacuums as being “pet vacuums,” but this usually just means they have powerful suction and include a special pet accessory that makes it easier to suck up hair and other pet-related debris. If you have a pet but want a vacuum that isn’t marketed for pets, most of the time all you need to do is purchase the pet accessory after the fact.

What’s the best Hoover vacuum to buy?

Top Hoover vacuum

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: It’s one of Hoover’s latest and strongest vacuums.

What you’ll love: It’s bagless with a 1.42-liter dirt cup and a HEPA filter for trapping allergens. It also has an adjustable brush head to tackle both hard flooring and carpeting. It includes several attachments, such as a pet tool, crevice tool and a pivot dusting tool.

What you should consider: It’s among the heaviest vacuums, making it difficult for some to control and especially hard to move up and down steps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Hoover vacuum for the money

Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This is an older model with only a small drop in effectiveness.

What you’ll love: The cord is 25 feet long and retractable, so you’ll have little trouble reaching places and don’t have to worry about winding up the cord afterward. It has five heights for tackling multiple flooring and includes a few useful accessories such as a crevice tool.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with it failing to suck up deeply ingrained debris. Others reported receiving clearly used and refurbished models instead of new ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hoover Commercial Pro Canister Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This vac is perfect for cleaning the widest range of surfaces and locations.

What you’ll love: It’s only 8 pounds, making it a breeze to carry around as needed. It includes eight accessories — two chrome wands, a crevice tool, a dusting brush, a furniture nozzle, a rug nozzle, a wall nozzle and a cord storage strap.

What you should consider: A few consumers felt the suction power isn’t as strong as it should be. Some thought one or two of the attachments weren’t as durable as the others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.